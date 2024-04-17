Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Unbelievable! Video of Zomato delivery man riding Harley Davidson breaks internet; netizens stunned (WATCH)

    A Zomato delivery agent's unconventional choice of transportation has set the internet abuzz.  Straying from the typical image of a delivery rider, this individual was spotted navigating urban streets atop a sleek Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a sight that has captivated netizens worldwide. 

    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

    Zomato delivery agents often capture the internet's attention with their unique antics. This time, a delivery professional who was seen riding a Harley Davidson for the deliveries is becoming viral on social media. The Zomato delivery man is seen riding a high-end Harley Davidson X440 motorbike, which costs more than Rs 2.4 lakh, around the streets in a video that was posted on Instagram by user Akshay Shettigar.  Moreover, the short clip also shows the rider wearing an expensive helmet and gloves while on the road. 

    The clip was shared on the video-sharing platform just a few days back. Since then, it has amassed more than 3.4 million views and over 90,000 likes. 

    Some people in the comments section joked at the situation, while others applauded the delivery executive for balancing his desire with his job. While some people speculated that the Zomato rider may be endorsing the meal delivery service, others thought the rider might be Deepinder Goyal, the company's founder, who occasionally delivers orders in his own time.

    "From the box color and freshness it's just a promoter and not a regular delivery guy," wrote one user. "He worked hard and bought his dream bike," commented another. 

    "Deepinder Goyal self-delivering after riders went on strike," one user wrote. 

    Meanwhile, the first-ever "large fleet order" in India was announced by Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal. Up to 50 persons may attend group or party events with the new fleet. "An all electric fleet" will be featured in the segment. "

    We are thrilled to introduce India's first large order fleet, built to handle all your large (group/party/event) orders with ease," Goyal wrote on X. He added, "This fleet, which runs entirely on electricity, is intended to fulfill requests for parties up to fifty people."

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 1:24 PM IST
