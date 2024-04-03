Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Trying to disintegrate AAP before Lok Sabha Elections 2024...': Team Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi HC

    Arvind Kejriwal - arrested by the ED last month in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam - was sent Tuesday to Delhi's Tihar Jail till April 15 after spending over 10 days in the agency's custody.

    Trying to disintegrate AAP before Lok Sabha Elections 2024...': Team Arvind Kejriwal tells court gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court  hearing on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking immediate release from the custody of Enforcement Directorate has begun. 

    "This case reeks of timing issues which ensures that Kejriwal is unable to participate in democratic activity and to try to disintegrate the AAP before the first vote is cast," stated Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the lawyer for Kejriwal.

    "No attempt made by ED to record my statement under Section 50 even at my residence. The important aspect is, the necessity, the rationale of arrest. Apart from the fact, the necessity of arrest is of ulterior motive," Singhvi argued on behalf of Kejriwal.

    He further said, “The only object is to humiliate, insult and disable the petitioner.” Arguing for bail before the Delhi High Court, Kejriwal's lawyer said the ED had arrested him "without any inquiry, statement, or material that could be basis of arrest".

    In a lengthy reply to to Kejriwal's appeal, the ED stated on Tuesday that the AAP chief was a "key conspirator" who had committed money laundering and was the "kingpin of the liquor policy scam." Additionally, it said that by not objecting to incarceration in front of the trial court, Kejriwal forfeited his right to contest his arrest.

    Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and is presently lodged in Tihar jail, sought his release on the grounds that the arrest was illegal.  The ED countered that the arrest and subsequent remand were in compliance with the procedural procedures under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Constitution, and hence the Chief Minister could not be freed as an intermediate remedy in the current proceedings.

    The lawsuit against Kejriwal concerns alleged money laundering and corruption during the development and implementation of the excise policy for 2021–2022 by the Delhi government, which was subsequently abandoned.

    According to the ED, Kejriwal collaborated with AAP leaders, ministers in the Delhi government, and other persons to write the Excise Policy 2021–22 while taking the South Group's requests into consideration.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 1:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre for supporting riots in Manipur rkn

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre for supporting riots in Manipur

    Home Ministry revokes licenses of 5 NGOs for violations including misuse of grants: Report AJR

    Home Ministry revokes licenses of 5 NGOs for violations including misuse of grants: Report

    Kerala: Man arrested for beating father to death in Kasaragod rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for beating father to death in Kasaragod

    Former Bihar Deputy CM, BJP leader Sushil Modi says 'fighting cancer for past 6 months' AJR

    Former Bihar Deputy CM, BJP leader Sushil Modi says 'fighting cancer for past 6 months'

    Arvind Kejriwal arrest: AAP leader Atishi gets defamation notice by BJP over her 'switch offer claim' AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: AAP leader Atishi gets defamation notice by BJP over her 'switch offer' claim

    Recent Stories

    Shaitaan on OTT: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where and when to watch R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn's hit film RBA

    Shaitaan on OTT: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where and when to watch R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn's hit film

    BEWARE Apple users! Government issues high security warning for iPhones, MacBook, and iPad users gcw

    BEWARE Apple users! Government issues high security warning for iPhones, MacBook and iPad users

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre for supporting riots in Manipur rkn

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre for supporting riots in Manipur

    Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins back with another 'naughty-bold' video on sex problem in men-WATCH RBA

    Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins back with another 'naughty-bold' video on sex problem in men-WATCH

    SHOCKING Outrage erupts after 63-year-old priest married 12-year-old girl in Ghana, police investigate matter snt

    SHOCKING! Outrage erupts after 63-year-old priest married 12-year-old girl in Ghana, police investigate matter

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon