'Trying to disintegrate AAP before Lok Sabha Elections 2024...': Team Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi HC

Arvind Kejriwal - arrested by the ED last month in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam - was sent Tuesday to Delhi's Tihar Jail till April 15 after spending over 10 days in the agency's custody.

The Delhi High Court hearing on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking immediate release from the custody of Enforcement Directorate has begun.

"This case reeks of timing issues which ensures that Kejriwal is unable to participate in democratic activity and to try to disintegrate the AAP before the first vote is cast," stated Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the lawyer for Kejriwal.

"No attempt made by ED to record my statement under Section 50 even at my residence. The important aspect is, the necessity, the rationale of arrest. Apart from the fact, the necessity of arrest is of ulterior motive," Singhvi argued on behalf of Kejriwal.

He further said, “The only object is to humiliate, insult and disable the petitioner.” Arguing for bail before the Delhi High Court, Kejriwal's lawyer said the ED had arrested him "without any inquiry, statement, or material that could be basis of arrest".

In a lengthy reply to to Kejriwal's appeal, the ED stated on Tuesday that the AAP chief was a "key conspirator" who had committed money laundering and was the "kingpin of the liquor policy scam." Additionally, it said that by not objecting to incarceration in front of the trial court, Kejriwal forfeited his right to contest his arrest.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and is presently lodged in Tihar jail, sought his release on the grounds that the arrest was illegal. The ED countered that the arrest and subsequent remand were in compliance with the procedural procedures under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Constitution, and hence the Chief Minister could not be freed as an intermediate remedy in the current proceedings.

The lawsuit against Kejriwal concerns alleged money laundering and corruption during the development and implementation of the excise policy for 2021–2022 by the Delhi government, which was subsequently abandoned.

According to the ED, Kejriwal collaborated with AAP leaders, ministers in the Delhi government, and other persons to write the Excise Policy 2021–22 while taking the South Group's requests into consideration.