Protesting truckers asked to end strike as Centre puts on hold implementation of new hit-and-run law

Following intense negotiations, the central government and transporters have reached a consensus over the new hit-and-run law, leading to calls for immediate resumption of work by transport workers. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla confirmed the development and emphasized that discussions with representatives from the All India Motor Transport Congress would precede the implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 106/2. A final decision will be made only after this crucial consultation.

The government clarified that the new rule, which proposes a punishment of up to ten years in hit-and-run cases, has not been enforced. It emphasized that any decision regarding the implementation of the rule will be made only after thorough discussions with the transport body.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla confirmed the development and clarified, "The Government of India has taken cognizance of the concerns of truckers regarding the provision of 10 years imprisonment and fine, under Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and held detailed discussion with the representatives of the All India Motor Transport Congress today. The government wants to point out that these new laws and provisions have not yet come into force. We would also like to point out that the decision to invoke Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress. We appeal to All India Motor Transport Congress and all the drivers to return to their respective jobs."

The transporters had been protesting against the introduction of the 106/2 law in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code. This law imposes stringent penalties on drivers involved in serious road accidents due to negligent driving, who then flee without reporting to the authorities. Under the new legislation, offenders could face imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

After the meeting, All India Motor Transport Congress President Amrit Lal Madan disclosed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has temporarily suspended the ten-year punishment and fine imposed by the law, pending further discussions and considerations.

Truck drivers from various states, such as Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, had been demonstrating against the stringent penalties proposed under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita for hit-and-run cases. The widespread nationwide protest by truckers has raised concerns about potential shortages at petrol and diesel stations across the country, triggering panic buying. Footage from various regions depicted individuals lining up at fuel stations, anxious about a possible impending fuel shortage.