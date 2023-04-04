Kerala Train Attack Case: NIA probes possible terror angle

The NIA team from Kochi reached Kannur and examined the bogies where the attack took place.

Kozhikode: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started an investigation into the recent Elathur train attack in which the accused threw a inflammable substance at the passengers injuring several. The team from Kochi reached Kannur and examined the bogies where the attack took place. Railway Security Force South Zone IG Ishwara Rao also inspected the bogies where the violence took place. He said that measures to increase security, including the installation of CCTVs at minor stations and coaches, would be expedited.

This is the first incident in Kerala where train passengers were tried to set ablaze. The NIA is investigating the possible terror angles in the crime.

Railways has demanded that the coaches seized in Kannur should be released after all the forensic tests have been completed. A decision in this regard will be taken after knowing the decision of NIA taking the case.

Also, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, the police found the suspect to be a Noida native, Shahrukh Saifaffi who lives and works in Kozhikode as a construction worker.

The police released the sketch of the attacker who set passengers on fire in the Alappuzha-Kannur executive train. The sketch of the suspect was prepared on the basis of the information given by the crucial eyewitness Raziq.

After pouring petrol over the passengers and setting them on fire, the attacker escaped when the train stopped on Sunday. Meanwhile, the assailant's bag was found on the track near Elathur railway station. A substance similar to half a bottle of petrol, leaflets, mobile phone and clothes were recovered from the bag.

