    Traffic violations reduced considerably after AI camera installation in Kerala: MVD

    The cameras were inaugurated on April 20. Since then, the figures have decreased to 2 lakh, according to MVD authorities.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 2, 2023, 5:56 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Amid severe allegations against the AI camera installation in the state by the Opposition, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) stated that traffic violations have dropped considerably. Not only that, all 726 cameras are functioning well and detecting violations said MVD.

    Approximately 4.5 lakh traffic violations were recorded during the trial period. Some cameras recorded 2,500 violations every day. The cameras were inaugurated on April 20. Since then, the figures have decreased to 2 lakh, according to MVD authorities.

    The AI cameras catch violations including not using seat belts and helmets, driving too fast, driving carelessly, and having three people ride a two-wheeler, among other things. Many people also avoid going through the areas where cameras have been installed.

    Currently, notices are sent to those who violate the law, but there is no penalty they must pay. According to reports, the state has seen a surge in helmet use.
    Trois Infotech, a contract company hired by KELTRON for the project, said in a press release that they simply provide technical support for running the AI cameras.

    Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday produced documents to back his allegation that a cartel was formed to hand over the Rs 232 crore AI traffic camera project to SRIT India Private Limited, a company linked to construction company Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd (ULCCS).

    The former Leader of Opposition said, " "Keltron admitted that the cameras and other equipment are being bought for Rs 75 crore. The cost might exceed Rs 85 crore if other expenses are included. Suppose it costs Rs. 100 crore. However, SRIT is spending Rs 232 crore on the project. There is at least Rs 132 crore in corruption.."

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 5:56 PM IST
