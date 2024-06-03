Toll tax hike: NHAI increases price from June 3, charges hiked by 5%

Motorists using national highways and expressways will have to shell out more money from Monday as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to hike toll charges across India by an average of five per cent in a bid to boost revenue.

Motorists using national highways and expressways will have to shell out more money from Monday (June 3) as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to hike toll charges across India by an average of five per cent in a bid to boost revenue. In India, toll prices are adjusted yearly to account for inflation. A senior NHAI official told the news agency, "As the election process is over, the revision of user fee (toll) rates, which was put on hold during the elections, would become effective from June 3."

The five per cent hike in national highway toll charges means, that if you paid Rs 1,000 as toll fees during your last trip, taking the same route to the same destination will cost you Rs 1,050 from June 3, after the charges revision.

Nearly 1,100 toll plazas in India, including the Delhi-Meerut Highway and Eastern Peripheral highway, will see an increase in toll rates starting on June 3.

Every year, the national highway toll rates are revised in accordance with increases in the wholesale price index (CPI), which measures inflation. According to the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, there are now about 855 user fee plazas, often known as toll plazas, dispersed throughout India's national highway network. These plazas charge drivers who use the national highway tolls. Of the 855 toll plazas on national roads, around 675 are user-fee plazas supported by the public and 180 are run by concessionaires.

Over the last ten years, India has spent billions of dollars to extend its national highway network, which now spans over 146,000 km. The nation boasts the second-largest road network in the world. The toll tax is a charge that vehicle drivers have to pay while crossing certain interstate expressways, national and state highways. They fall under the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) control. However, there is no toll tax for pedestrians and two-wheelers are exempt from paying toll charges.

