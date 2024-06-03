Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Toll tax hike: NHAI increases price from June 3, charges hiked by 5%

    Motorists using national highways and expressways will have to shell out more money from Monday as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to hike toll charges across India by an average of five per cent in a bid to boost revenue.

    Toll tax hike: NHAI increases price from June 3, charges hiked by 5% check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    Motorists using national highways and expressways will have to shell out more money from Monday (June 3) as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to hike toll charges across India by an average of five per cent in a bid to boost revenue. In India, toll prices are adjusted yearly to account for inflation. A senior NHAI official told the news agency, "As the election process is over, the revision of user fee (toll) rates, which was put on hold during the elections, would become effective from June 3."

    The five per cent hike in national highway toll charges means, that if you paid Rs 1,000 as toll fees during your last trip, taking the same route to the same destination will cost you Rs 1,050 from June 3, after the charges revision.

    Nearly 1,100 toll plazas in India, including the Delhi-Meerut Highway and Eastern Peripheral highway, will see an increase in toll rates starting on June 3.

    Every year, the national highway toll rates are revised in accordance with increases in the wholesale price index (CPI), which measures inflation. According to the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, there are now about 855 user fee plazas, often known as toll plazas, dispersed throughout India's national highway network. These plazas charge drivers who use the national highway tolls. Of the 855 toll plazas on national roads, around 675 are user-fee plazas supported by the public and 180 are run by concessionaires.

    Over the last ten years, India has spent billions of dollars to extend its national highway network, which now spans over 146,000 km. The nation boasts the second-largest road network in the world. The toll tax is a charge that vehicle drivers have to pay while crossing certain interstate expressways, national and state highways. They fall under the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) control. However, there is no toll tax for pedestrians and two-wheelers are exempt from paying toll charges. 

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 1:06 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India sets world record with 642 million voters; ECI gives standing ovation (WATCH) snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India sets world record with 642 million voters; ECI gives standing ovation (WATCH)

    Kerala: Police to book Youtuber Sanju Techy after RTO's complaint over swimming pool inside car anr

    Kerala: Police to book YouTuber Sanju Techy after RTO's complaint over swimming pool inside car

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen admits he was drunk on night of crash, says report gcw

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen admits he was drunk on night of crash, says report

    Senses Nifty hit all-time high levels as exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in LS Elections 2024 snt

    Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high levels as exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in LS Elections 2024

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-772 June 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-772 June 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka woman appeals to High Court for husband's parole to conceive a child vkp

    Karnataka woman appeals to High Court for husband’s parole to conceive a child

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India sets world record with 642 million voters; ECI gives standing ovation (WATCH) snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India sets world record with 642 million voters; ECI gives standing ovation (WATCH)

    Kerala: Police to book Youtuber Sanju Techy after RTO's complaint over swimming pool inside car anr

    Kerala: Police to book YouTuber Sanju Techy after RTO's complaint over swimming pool inside car

    Top 10 quotes by Ruben Trumpelmann the Namibian star cricketer osf

    Top 10 quotes by Ruben Trumpelmann the Namibian star cricketer

    Rekha used to third wheel Jaya, Amitabh Bachchan on long drives? Read ATG

    Rekha used to third wheel Jaya, Amitabh Bachchan on long drives? Read

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon