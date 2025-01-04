'Timeless gesture of peace': Kiren Rijiju offers 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on PM Modi's behalf (WATCH)

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday offered a ceremonial 'chadar' sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ajmer Dargah during the 'Urs' of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, also known as Garib Nawaz.

During his visit, Rijiju launched several initiatives aimed at enhancing the pilgrim experience at the Dargah, including the dargah’s web portal, the 'Garib Nawaz' app for pilgrims, and an operations manual to ensure the smooth conduct of the 'Urs' ceremonies. He also emphasized the importance of providing a peaceful and accessible environment for all, especially elderly people, women, and children who come to offer their prayers at the shrine.

"I have had the good fortune of coming here to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah today with the Prime Minister's 'chadar'. I prayed for peace and well-being for all," Rijiju said after presenting the 'chadar'. He added that the message from the dargah reaches the entire world, and with the presentation of the 'chadar', he conveyed the Prime Minister's appeal for social harmony and peace.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi urged the people of India to come together, transcending sects and religions, and work in unison for the betterment of society. The minister also highlighted the need to streamline the pilgrimage process and make it easier for pilgrims to visit the dargah. He assured the public of the Ministry’s continued support in improving the system and facilities for visitors.

At the occasion, Rijiju was joined by representatives from the dargah committee, 'khadims', and other key stakeholders. Security arrangements were heightened for the minister's visit, with Rijiju flying into Jaipur before traveling by road to Ajmer. Upon arrival, he was received by BJP’s state minority morcha leaders.

Addressing the media at the airport, the minister expressed the importance of fostering a harmonious atmosphere across the country, especially during the auspicious 'Urs' celebrations. "We must ensure that nothing disturbs the peace and unity of our nation," he said.

Rijiju also responded to queries about a petition in a local court which claims that the dargah is built over a Shiva temple. "I am here to offer the 'chadar' and to spread the Prime Minister’s message of unity," Rijiju said, refraining from commenting further on the matter.

The annual 'Urs' at the Ajmer Dargah commemorates the death anniversary of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, drawing lakhs of devotees from various parts of the country. Prime Minister Modi has consistently sent a 'chadar' to the dargah during this time as a gesture of solidarity and peace.

