    3 more hospitals in Kerala receive NQAS certification; Here's why it matters

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated that now 160 hospitals in the state are NQAS-certified. 

    Three more hospitals in Kerala receive NQAS certification; Check to know anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Three more hospitals in Kerala received National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certification, which is a significant win for the health department. Health Minister Veena George stated that as a result, 160 hospitals in the state are now NQAS-certified. Kollam Family Health Centre (FHC) Azheekal received a score of 93%, Pathanamthitta FHC Chandanapally received a score of 90%, and Kozhikode FHC Chekkiad received a score of 92%.

    NQAS has approved 104 Family Health Centers, 39 Urban Primary Health Centers, 8 Community Health Centers, 5 District Hospitals, and 4 Taluk Hospitals. Ten hospitals have also earned LaQshya certification in addition to this. The Health Department is developing and putting into effect action plans to bring more state-run hospitals up to national standards and offer improved infrastructure and services.

    In order to ensure quality in all district hospitals, measures are being taken with the participation of people's representatives including MLAs under the leadership of the minister.

    National Quality Assurance Standards have been developed keeping in the specific requirements for public health facilities as well global best practices. The National Quality Assurance Standards are broadly arranged under 8 "Areas of Concern" -- Service Provision, Patient Rights, Inputs, Support Services, Clinical Care, Infection Control, Quality Management and Outcome. These standards are ISQUA accredited and meet global benchmarks in terms of comprehensiveness, objectivity, evidence and rigour of development.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
