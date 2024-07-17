13 Indians, 3 Sri Lankans missing among crew of 16 as oil tanker capsizes off Oman coast

The Comoros-flagged oil tanker "Prestige Falcon" capsized off Oman's coast, with 16 crew members, including 13 Indians and 3 Sri Lankans, missing. The tanker, en route to Aden, remains submerged. Omani authorities initiated a search-and-rescue operation near Duqm. The cause of the incident is unclear, with efforts focused on locating the crew.

The Comoros-flagged oil tanker "Prestige Falcon" capsized off the coast of Oman, leading to the disappearance of its 16-member crew. The incident was first reported on Monday, with the Maritime Security Center confirming it on Tuesday via a post on X.

The capsized tanker's crew comprises 13 Indian nationals and three Sri Lankans. The Maritime Security Center reported that the tanker remains "submerged and inverted" but did not confirm whether the vessel had stabilized or if there was any oil leakage into the sea.

Shipping data from LSEG indicates that the "Prestige Falcon" was headed to Aden, Yemen, when it capsized near the industrial port of Duqm, Oman. The tanker, built in 2007, is 117 meters long and is typically used for short coastal voyages.

In response to the capsizing, Omani authorities, in coordination with maritime agencies, initiated a search-and-rescue operation at the site. Oman's state news agency reported this on Monday. The port of Duqm, located on Oman's southwest coast, is near the country's significant oil and gas extraction sites. This region houses a major oil refinery within Duqm's extensive industrial zone, which is the largest economic project in Oman.

The cause of the capsizing has not been specified by the Maritime Security Center, which is run by the Omani Defence Ministry. However, they confirmed that search and rescue operations were initiated with the relevant authorities, but did not provide further details.

The vessel's last reported location was updated four days ago, showing it had departed from the port of Hamriya in Dubai and was heading towards Aden. Efforts are currently concentrated on locating the crew members who remain missing.

Latest Videos