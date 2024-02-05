Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana vehicle registration plates to change from 'TS' to 'TG'

    Instead of the present 'TS', the Telangana Cabinet has decided to adopt 'TG', indicating the name of the state, on vehicle registration number plates. It also agreed to conduct the budget session of the Legislative Assembly from February 8.

    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

    The Telangana government has decided to change the state’s code from ‘TS’ (Telangana State) to ‘TG’ in a cabinet meeting — a change that will reflect on all vehicle registration plates in the state.

    No other state in the nation has the word "state" in its code, according to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who claimed that the previous administration picked "TS" at random. The CM made a statement during the assembly election campaign, and that announcement was decided to be implemented on Sunday.

    A few other key decisions were taken in the meeting. It was decided that poet Ande Sri’s ‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana’ — which became popular during the Telangana movement — will be the state song.

    The government also resolved to alter the "Telangana Thalli" (Telangana mother) statue in order to better represent the goals of the general public. In addition to this, it was declared that the Assembly's Budget Session will begin on February 8. The governor’s speech was approved to this effect.

    During the budget session, the state government will also provide gas and electricity guarantees; the Chief Minister will make the announcements in front of the parliament. Prior to taking office, the Chief Minister had pledged to fulfil each of the six electoral commitments within a hundred days. 

    Besides taking up the BC caste census, two more guarantees — Rs 500 LPG scheme and 200 units of free electricity — will be set in motion during the Assembly session.

    After engaging with all relevant parties, a new state emblem will be created. In addition, the Kodangal Area Development Authority was notified, 65 government ITIs were upgraded to become centres of advanced technology, 100 acres of land were set aside for the construction of a high court in Rajendranagar, and criteria for granting remission to prisoners were developed.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 3:37 PM IST
