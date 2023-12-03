Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

Siddipet, a significant rural constituency in Telangana, braces for crucial elections. T. Harish Rao, aiming for a sixth term, faces strong opposition. Historic political stronghold with K. Chandrashekar Rao's legacy. Key contenders include BJP's Doodi Srikanth Reddy, INC's Poojala Harikrishna, and the incumbent TRS's T. Harish Rao."\

Siddipet, a crucial constituency in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, emerges as a key battleground as the state braces for the impending elections. This constituency, situated within the Siddipet district and a part of the Medak Lok Sabha constituency, stands among the 119 assembly segments in Telangana.

T. Harish Rao, the incumbent Finance Minister of Telangana, is seeking his sixth consecutive term representing Siddipet. Notably, K. Chandrashekar Rao, the inaugural Chief Minister of Telangana, has been elected six times from this constituency, underscoring its political significance. It is characterized as a rural seat, holds prominence within the North Telangana region and the larger political landscape of Telangana.

In the upcoming 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Siddipet witnesses a fierce electoral tussle featuring prominent contenders like Doodi Srikanth Reddy from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Poojala Harikrishna representing the Indian National Congress (INC), and the incumbent T. Harish Rao from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Additionally, numerous independent candidates are part of the electoral fray.

During the 2018 elections, T. Harish Rao secured a resounding victory by defeating Bhavani Marikanti of the Telangana Jana Samithi with an impressive margin of 118,699 votes, solidifying his hold on the Siddipet constituency.

As the elections approach, Siddipet remains a pivotal district, drawing attention for its historically entrenched political affiliations.