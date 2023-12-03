Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will M Gopinath from BRS achieve his 3rd victory at Jubilee Hillls?

    In the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Jubilee Hills braces for a heated contest. BRS's Maganti Gopinath defends his seat against BJP, INC, and AIMIM contenders, promising a fiercely competitive battle. With historical victories and a dynamic political landscape, this constituency sets the stage for a pivotal electoral clash among prominent contenders vying for supremacy in Hyderabad's political arena.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 9:20 AM IST

    Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Hyderabad becomes the battleground for the upcoming 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, witnessing a clash among prominent contenders vying for electoral supremacy. With Maganti Gopinath of BRS holding the seat, a fierce electoral race emerges with key opposition candidates eyeing a shift in political dynamics.

    As one of the 15 constituencies in the capital city and a constituent of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Jubilee Hills sets the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle.

    The current Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Jubilee Hills, Maganti Gopinath from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), gears up to defend his position in the face of formidable opposition. His victory in the 2018 elections, securing the seat by defeating P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a significant margin of 16,004 votes, solidified his position as the elected representative of this constituency.

    However, in the upcoming elections, Gopinath faces a formidable challenge from a spectrum of key contenders. Lankala Deepak Reddy represents the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mohammed Azharuddin stands as the candidate for INC, and Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin vies for the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Their presence injects a palpable sense of competition into the electoral landscape, promising a closely contested battle as they vie for the electorate's mandate.

    The constituency's historical electoral narrative underscores its dynamic nature, with past victories by Maganti Gopinath in both the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 9:20 AM IST
