Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will anyone break Owaisi's winning streak at Chandrayangutta?

In the upcoming 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Chandrayangutta braces for a significant political battle. Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM, seeking his fourth term, faces opposition from candidates like Madani bin Sarmed Qureshi, Kowdi Mahender of BJP, Naresh of INC, and M Sitharam Reddy of BRS. Owaisi's historic stronghold faces challenge amidst a diverse field, making this electoral contest highly anticipated.

Chandrayangutta braces for a consequential battle in the upcoming 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, setting the stage for a political showdown among key contenders vying for dominance. With Akbaruddin Owaisi of AIMIM holding the seat for the fourth term, a compelling electoral race unfolds, featuring notable opposition candidates eyeing a shift in political dynamics.

Nestled among the 15 constituencies within the capital city and constituting part of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Chandrayangutta assumes a pivotal role in the state's political arena.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, stands as a formidable figure representing the Chandrayangutta constituency for an impressive fourth term. His tenure has been marked by unwavering representation and leadership within the constituency. Notably, an independent nomination, Madani bin Sarmed Qureshi, has entered the electoral fray, adding a layer of complexity to the impending electoral contest.

The General category assembly seat of Chandrayangutta holds significant importance, situated within the Hyderabad district and forming one of the seven assembly segments constituting the Hyderabad Parliament Seat.

In the constituency, Kowdi Mahender represents the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Boya Nagesh (Naresh) stands as the candidate for the Indian National Congress (INC), and M Sitharam Reddy vies for BRS, setting the stage for a compelling electoral battle amidst a diverse array of contenders.

The historical electoral narrative of Chandrayangutta reflects the stronghold of AIMIM, notably with Asaduddin Owaisi clinching victories in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections with considerable margins. His 2018 win saw a remarkable victory, securing the seat by defeating Shahejadi Sayyad of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a substantial margin of 80,264 votes.