Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will anyone break Owaisi's winning streak at Chandrayangutta?

    In the upcoming 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Chandrayangutta braces for a significant political battle. Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM, seeking his fourth term, faces opposition from candidates like Madani bin Sarmed Qureshi, Kowdi Mahender of BJP, Naresh of INC, and M Sitharam Reddy of BRS. Owaisi's historic stronghold faces challenge amidst a diverse field, making this electoral contest highly anticipated.

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Chandrayangutta seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 9:31 AM IST

    Chandrayangutta braces for a consequential battle in the upcoming 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, setting the stage for a political showdown among key contenders vying for dominance. With Akbaruddin Owaisi of AIMIM holding the seat for the fourth term, a compelling electoral race unfolds, featuring notable opposition candidates eyeing a shift in political dynamics.

    Nestled among the 15 constituencies within the capital city and constituting part of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Chandrayangutta assumes a pivotal role in the state's political arena.

    Asaduddin Owaisi, the floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, stands as a formidable figure representing the Chandrayangutta constituency for an impressive fourth term. His tenure has been marked by unwavering representation and leadership within the constituency. Notably, an independent nomination, Madani bin Sarmed Qureshi, has entered the electoral fray, adding a layer of complexity to the impending electoral contest.

    The General category assembly seat of Chandrayangutta holds significant importance, situated within the Hyderabad district and forming one of the seven assembly segments constituting the Hyderabad Parliament Seat.

    In the constituency, Kowdi Mahender represents the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Boya Nagesh (Naresh) stands as the candidate for the Indian National Congress (INC), and M Sitharam Reddy vies for BRS, setting the stage for a compelling electoral battle amidst a diverse array of contenders.

    The historical electoral narrative of Chandrayangutta reflects the stronghold of AIMIM, notably with Asaduddin Owaisi clinching victories in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections with considerable margins. His 2018 win saw a remarkable victory, securing the seat by defeating Shahejadi Sayyad of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a substantial margin of 80,264 votes.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Amber Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Will BJP's Satish Punia win in Amber seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Karimnagar seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Duel of BRS's Gangula Kamalakar vs Band Sanjay Kumar at Karimnagar

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Jubilee Hills seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will M Gopinath from BRS achieve his 3rd victory at Jubilee Hillls?

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: 'Today is the day of mandate,' tweets Bhupesh Baghel as counting is underway gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election result 2023: 'Today is the day of mandate,' tweets Bhupesh Baghel as counting begins

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Nampally seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will Jaffer Hussain of AIMIM be able to gain victory in Nampally?

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai calls his elimination 'unfair', shares disappointment RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai calls his elimination 'unfair', shares disappointment

    JeM supporter Maulana Sher Bahadur killed by 'unknown' assailants in Pakistan's Peshawar; video goes viral snt

    JeM supporter Maulana Sher Bahadur killed by 'unknown' assailants in Pakistan's Peshawar; video goes viral

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Amber Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Will BJP's Satish Punia win in Amber seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Karimnagar seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Duel of BRS's Gangula Kamalakar vs Band Sanjay Kumar at Karimnagar

    Bigg Boss 17: Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh reveals he gets threats after contestants are eliminated RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh reveals he gets threats after contestants are eliminated

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon