Teenage girl threatens to jump from water tank in UP over family’s refusal to accept her love (WATCH)

A 17-year-old girl in Moosajhag village, Budaun district, Uttar Pradesh, threatened to jump from a water tank over her family's disapproval of her marriage choice, but was safely persuaded down by police.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 4:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 4:20 PM IST

Bareilly: Drama unfolded in Moosajhag village in Budaun district, Uttar Pradesh, where a 17-year-old girl took to the top of a water tank and threatening to jump in a desperate bid to assert her right to choose her life partner.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, with the girl's family at the center of the controversy. They had refused to allow her to marry the man she loved, instead insisting that she marry someone else. The girl, determined to be with her chosen partner, took the extreme step of climbing the water tank, reminiscent of some Bollywood movies.

As news of the incident spread, locals alerted the police, who swiftly responded to the scene. A team of officers worked to calm the girl down, while another group of villagers carefully made their way up the tank to bring her down safely.

Despite the girl's repeated threats to jump, the police were able to de-escalate the situation, eventually persuading her to come down from the tank. She was then reunited with her family, with police counseling both parties.

The police also urged the girl's family to reconsider their opposition to her marriage plans, and the girl was advised not to repeat such extreme steps in the future.

