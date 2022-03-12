Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Technology potential weapon in security apparatus: PM Modi

    PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat said Gandhinagar is becoming a ‘vibrant place’ for education, stressing that the city is incubating ‘one of its kind’ varsities.
     

    Technology potential weapon in security apparatus: PM Modi-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 12, 2022, 3:41 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the security forces and underlined their contribution to India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic while delivering the convocation address at the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar’s Lavad area.

    PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat said Gandhinagar is becoming a ‘vibrant place’ for education, stressing that the city is incubating ‘one of its kind’ varsities. “Today, Gandhinagar is becoming a vibrant place for education. There are many universities, including two, which are the first of its kind in the whole world. Forensic Science University is nowhere in the whole world.”

    PM Modi also stated that Gandhinagar is the only city in the world with a Children’s University.

    Stressing the need for training people to meet new security challenges, “After independence, recruitment in law and order needed reforms. Unfortunately, we were left behind. There’s a perception about police to stay away from them, the same isn’t true about Army. Imperative that Police manpower should be trained in a way that they’re amicable with people,” PM Modi said.

    “We have seen during the Covid pandemic, many policemen in uniform gave food and medicines to the needy during the lockdown. People saw the humane face of the police,” added PM Modi.

    Emphasizing the role of technology in the security of the country PM said, “Technology has now become a potential weapon in the security apparatus. Mere physical training is not enough to be in security forces, now specially-abled people can also contribute to the security sector despite not being physically fit.”

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Governor Acharya Devvrat and CM Bhupendra Patel were also present at the occasion.

    Beginning his two-day visit to Gujarat, Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Ahemadabad on Friday after the BJP achieved a massive victory in four states.

    After this, Prime Minister will declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion at 6:30 pm.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2022, 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pramod Sawant tenders resignation asked to continue as caretaker CM gcw

    Pramod Sawant tenders resignation, asked to continue as caretaker CM

    Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab Guv stakes claim to form govt ceremony at Bhagat Singh s native village gcw

    Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab Guv, stakes claim to form govt; ceremony on March 16

    Tamil Nadu woman auto driver offers free rides to women elderly gcw

    Tamil Nadu woman auto driver offers free rides to women, elderly

    New 'Made in India' system to detect border intrusion

    New 'Made in India' system to detect border intrusion

    Goa Election: Pramod Sawant will be CM, BJP Central Observers to arrive on Saturday

    Pramod Sawant will be Goa CM, BJP Central Observers to arrive on Saturday

    Recent Stories

    Pramod Sawant tenders resignation asked to continue as caretaker CM gcw

    Pramod Sawant tenders resignation, asked to continue as caretaker CM

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date out; read deeds RCB

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date out; read deeds

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Sneh Rana's 3-for humbles West Indies/Windies, Jhulan Goswami attains major record-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Rana's 3-for humbles Windies, Jhulan attains major record

    Russians flood UAE crypto firms to liquidate virtual currency as they seek safe havens-dnm

    Russians flood UAE crypto firms to liquidate virtual currency as they seek safe havens

    Big win big celebration PM Modi in open jeep holds mega road show in Gujarat gcw

    Big win, big celebration: PM Modi, in open jeep, holds mega road show in Gujarat

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games - Owen Coyle on KBFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games? - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1), Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Sahal Abdul Samad goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1): Sahal goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC

    Video Icon
    Exclusive The European desis offering their sewa at the Poland border gcw

    Exclusive: The European ‘desis’ offering their ‘sewa’ at the Poland border

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22 semi-final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on HFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In football, you have to focus on a lot of details - Ferrando

    Video Icon