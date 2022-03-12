Technology potential weapon in security apparatus: PM Modi

PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat said Gandhinagar is becoming a ‘vibrant place’ for education, stressing that the city is incubating ‘one of its kind’ varsities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the security forces and underlined their contribution to India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic while delivering the convocation address at the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar’s Lavad area.

PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat said Gandhinagar is becoming a ‘vibrant place’ for education, stressing that the city is incubating ‘one of its kind’ varsities. “Today, Gandhinagar is becoming a vibrant place for education. There are many universities, including two, which are the first of its kind in the whole world. Forensic Science University is nowhere in the whole world.”

PM Modi also stated that Gandhinagar is the only city in the world with a Children’s University.

Stressing the need for training people to meet new security challenges, “After independence, recruitment in law and order needed reforms. Unfortunately, we were left behind. There’s a perception about police to stay away from them, the same isn’t true about Army. Imperative that Police manpower should be trained in a way that they’re amicable with people,” PM Modi said.

“We have seen during the Covid pandemic, many policemen in uniform gave food and medicines to the needy during the lockdown. People saw the humane face of the police,” added PM Modi.

Emphasizing the role of technology in the security of the country PM said, “Technology has now become a potential weapon in the security apparatus. Mere physical training is not enough to be in security forces, now specially-abled people can also contribute to the security sector despite not being physically fit.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Governor Acharya Devvrat and CM Bhupendra Patel were also present at the occasion.

Beginning his two-day visit to Gujarat, Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Ahemadabad on Friday after the BJP achieved a massive victory in four states.

After this, Prime Minister will declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion at 6:30 pm.