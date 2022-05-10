FIR lodged against TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

The first information report against Chandrababu Naidu claims irregularities in the alignment of the Inner Ring Road in Amaravati.

A case has been registered against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, just hours after a former minister of his party, Dr Ponguru Narayana was arrested over the alleged leaking of class 10 papers. The first information report against Naidu claims irregularities in the alignment of the Inner Ring Road in Amaravati.

The Andhra Pradesh crime branch filed the case against Naidu on May 9.

The FIR also includes the names of former TDP minister and Narayana Group of Institutions chairman Dr Ponguru Narayana, Lingamaneni Ramesh, Lingamaneni Venkata Suryarajasekhar, EPL Projects, Ramakrishna Housing Pvt Ltd director Anjani Kumar and Heritage Foods.

The complaint lodged by MLA All Rama Krishna Reddy alleges that certain illegal and corrupt activities were committed by highly-placed government officials between 2014 to 2019 with regard to designing the master plan for the Andhra Pradesh capital city and alignment of the Inner Ring Road and its connected arterial roads.

The FIR further alleged that the corruption was aimed at ensuring 'wrongful gain' to certain chosen persons and entities connected with the decision making authorities and causing corresponding wrongful loss to the general public and the public exchequer thus amounting to cheating.

Meanwhile, Dr P Narayana was arrested by Andhra Pradesh police from his Kondapur home in Hyderabad. The police have also arrested headmasters and teachers of schools run by the Narayana group in connection with the class 10 paper leak last week.

The TDP has rejected all the charges, accusing the state government of vendetta politics. The party said that the government has retaliated because they were being attacked by the opposition over the issues like power cuts.