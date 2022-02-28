  • Facebook
    Tata vs Mistry case: SC to hear Cyrus Mistry's plea to expunge remarks against him

    The Apex court will hear the case in ten days. Tata Sons have objected to the petition.

    Tata vs Mistry case: SC to hear Cyrus Mistry's plea to expunge remarks against him
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 1:52 PM IST
    The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear the plea of Cyrus Mistry, aiming to erase the remarks made against him in the Tata Group's 2021 verdict. As per Mistry's plea, the High Court's verdict cast doubt on his reputation and character.

    The case will be heard in ten days, according to the Court. Tata Sons have objected to the petition.

    Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata stated that the 2021 order validates the values and ethics that have always driven the Tata company.

    Mistry took over as Chairman of Tata Sons from Ratan Tata in 2012 but was removed four years later.

    Mistry's dismissal as chairman of Tata Sons at a board meeting in October 2016 was comparable to a "blood sport" and "ambush," according to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which was done in total violation of the corporate governance standards and the Articles of Association. 

    The Tata Group had vehemently denied the claims and stated that the board of directors ware well within their rights to remove Mistry as the chairman.

    In a separate development, the apex court has agreed to hear the open court review petitions filed by Cyrus Investments Ltd against its order setting aside the NCLAT's order restoring Mistry as Executive Chairman of the Tata Group in open court. On March 9, the case will be heard.

    In December 2019, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal reinstated him as Tata Sons' Executive Chairman. Last March, the Supreme Court overturned that order, which the Tatas had appealed.

    Also Read: Tata-Mistry case: Disappointed by the outcome of Supreme Court judgement, says Cyrus Mistry

    Also Read: Tata Sons wins legal battle; SC refuses to reinstate Cyrus Mistry

    Also Read: Kicked out for protecting Jamsetji Tata's legacy: Mistry

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 1:52 PM IST
