Tamil Nadu WEATHER update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall across Chennai, other districts

The IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu and Karaikal, including Chennai, and issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru. The heavy rainfall is linked to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, prompting flood alerts in Chennai due to water release from the Chembarambakkam reservoir.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted light to moderate rainfall across most areas of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal, including Chennai and issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and nearby districts in Karnataka. The meteorological office linked the severe weather to the low-pressure system over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, which on December 12 deepened into a depression.

According to the latest weather update, light rain is likely over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu on December 13. The IMD also predicts that there will be isolated areas of moderate rain in the Tamilnadu districts of Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Dindigul, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore.

Fishermen warning issued

The IMD has issued a warning to fishermen, advising them to avoid venturing into certain coastal areas, including Sri Lanka’s coast, the Gulf of Mannar, the Bay of Bengal, and the Kerala coast, between December 12 and 16, due to adverse weather conditions.

Flood alert issued in Chennai

As they released 1,000 cusecs of water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir today, the authorities also issued a flood notice for low-lying regions along the banks of the Adyar River. With inflows reaching 6,500 cusecs, the reservoir, which has a full capacity of 24 feet, is now at 23.29 feet.

Following a period of intense rainfall in the Kanchipuram district—14 cm fell yesterday in the Chembarambakkam area—the decision was made to release water. Inflows increased significantly as a result, rising from 743 cubic feet yesterday AM to 6,500 cusecs at this time.

Temperatures dip in Bengaluru

After heavy rainfall on Thursday, which led to traffic jams and waterlogging, Bengaluru is bracing for another round of downpours on Friday, with IMD issuing a yellow alert in the city for December 13. It is anticipated that Bengaluru's minimum and maximum temperatures would range from 18 to 25 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels in the city were greater than those on Wednesday, at 86%. Moderate air quality is indicated by an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 76 and winds of 16 km/h coming from the northeast. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain in several southern districts, attributing the downpour to a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

