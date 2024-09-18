Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu intensifies vehicles inspections on Kerala border amid Nipah and Mpox concerns

    Tamil Nadu's health department has intensified border inspections from Kerala in response to concerns about Nipah and Mpox outbreaks. Dedicated health workers are stationed at checkpoints to screen travelers and disinfect vehicles before allowing them to continue.

    Tamil Nadu intensifies vehicles inspections on Kerala border amid Nipah and Mpox concerns anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 11:09 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

    Chennai: Tamil Nadu's health department has ramped up border inspections in Kerala due to concerns over Nipah and Mpox outbreaks. Enhanced checks are in place at borders including Coimbatore, Nagercoil, Dindigul, and Theni. Dedicated health workers are stationed at checkpoints to screen travelers and disinfect vehicles before allowing them to continue. Any signs of illness, such as fever, prompt additional specialist evaluations.

    Kerala: 38-year-old man under observation for suspected Mpox symptoms in Malappuram

    In Malappuram, where a young man has died from the Nipah virus, the contact list has expanded to include 255 people as of today. The Health Minister explained at a press briefing that this rise in numbers is a result of heightened surveillance in response to the outbreak, and emphasized that there is no reason for alarm.

    Among those on the contact list, 32 are classified as high-risk. The minister stated that samples from three of these high-risk individuals have been sent for testing. Additionally, details have been gathered about people who traveled with the suspected monkeypox case in Malappuram. If the disease is confirmed, these individuals will also receive guidance on precautionary measures.

    A 24-year-old man from Malappuram, who recently passed away at a private hospital, was confirmed to have been infected with the Nipah virus, Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced on Sunday (September 15). The suspicion of the Nipah virus arose after a death investigation by the Regional Medical Officer.

    A 38-year-old man from Edavanna, Malappuram, is under observation at Manjeri Medical College Hospital after exhibiting symptoms of Mpox. The man had returned from Dubai a week prior and sought treatment for a high fever at the hospital's casualty department. Doctors observed bumps on his body, raising concerns of a potential Mpox infection. His samples have been sent to Kozhikode Medical College for testing, and the results are awaited.

