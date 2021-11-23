  • Facebook
    Tamil Nadu: IMD issues yellow alert, predicts heavy rains over next 4 days

    Apart from Tamil Nadu, the IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Karnataka, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and Puducherry during the next five days.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Tamilnadu, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 1:06 PM IST
    The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in Tamil Nadu over the next several days, issuing a yellow notice for November 23-24 and an orange alert for November 25-26. The IMD stated in an official release that in the lower troposphere, a cyclonic circulation exists over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and its surroundings. During the following 4-5 days, it is quite likely to travel west-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast. According to the meteorological service, a trough flows from the cyclonic circulation in the Southeast Bay of Bengal and its surroundings to the Tamil Nadu coast in the lower tropospheric levels.

    Apart from Tamil Nadu, the IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Karnataka, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and Puducherry during the next five days. IMD also predicted isolated heavy rain across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next five days and over Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26. On November 25 and 26, the department predicts isolated hefty rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

    Meanwhile, two Central teams of seven officials each examined various parts of Tamil Nadu to evaluate the damage caused by the state's recent severe rains and flooding. The continuous rain has pummelled various districts in Tamil Nadu for the previous two weeks. Two major teams examined numerous areas of the state yesterday to assess the damage caused by the recent severe rains and flooding.

    Tamil Nadu has sought the Centre on November 18 to give a total of Rs 2,629.29 crores from the National Disaster Relief Fund, including Rs 549.63 for short-term measures, to carry out different relief-related duties in the aftermath of severe rains in the state. During the current North-East monsoon, Tamil Nadu has gotten 61 per cent more rainfall than usual.

