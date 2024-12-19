Tamil Nadu forest dept intensifies efforts to control rogue elephant in Gudalur

A wild elephant, nicknamed 'Bullet', has been terrorizing Gudalur residents by breaking into homes for food, causing fear and property damage. The Tamil Nadu Forest Department is actively monitoring the situation with 75 personnel, drones, and special teams to drive the elephant back into the forest.

A wild elephant, nicknamed 'Bullet', has been causing terror in the Gudalur region of Tamil Nadu in recent months. The elephant has been breaking into homes in search of food and has consumed stored items, leading to widespread fear among residents. Many are concerned about the potential damage to their property and the safety risks posed by the elephant. In response, residents have been protesting, calling for the elephant to be captured and relocated.

According to Forest Minister Ponmudi, the wild male elephant has been roaming residential areas in the Gudalur forest division, including Cherambadi and Pandalur, over the past few days. The elephant, which is entering villages to feed on crops such as bananas, areca nuts, coconuts, and tapioca, has significantly increased the risk of human-wildlife conflict in these areas, which are located near the forest's border.

To address the growing concern and ensure public safety, the Gudalur Forest Department has launched a series of special measures to drive the rogue elephant back into the forest. The department has deployed a team of around 75 personnel, including frontline staff, rapid response teams, elephant chasers, and anti-poaching watchers, who are working around the clock to monitor the elephant's movements.

Key actions taken by the Forest Department include:

1. A team led by the Assistant Conservator of Forests has set up camp in the Cherambadi area to closely monitor the situation.

2. Drones are being used to track the elephant's movement and ensure a swift response.

The forest department's efforts continue as they work to protect both the residents and the elephant, aiming to prevent further damage and reduce the risk of conflict.

