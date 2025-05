At least 20 people were injured after a sewage tank exploded at a factory in the Kudikadu area near Mudhunagar in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.

Visuals show that following the explosion, water from the tank leaked out and entered nearby houses, damaging residential structures in the village.





More details are awaited.