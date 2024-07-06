Sword attack on Shiv Sena's Sandeep Thapar: Nihang Sikhs shocking open threat video sparks outburst (WATCH)

Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar, 58, was critically injured in a sword attack by Nihang Sikhs near Ludhiana's Civil Hospital. CCTV footage captured the assailants fleeing on Thapar's vehicle. Two suspects were arrested. The incident, sparking political uproar, has raised questions about security measures and prompted protests amid calls for justice and safety assurances in Punjab.

In a brazen daylight attack that has sent shockwaves through Ludhiana, Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar, 58, was critically injured after being assaulted by a group of Nihang Sikhs wielding swords. The incident unfolded near Civil Hospital as Thapar returned from an event commemorating the death anniversary of NGO Samvedna Trust’s founder, BJP leader Ravinder Arora.

Accompanied by a gunman, Thapar was riding his two-wheeler when the assailants intercepted him. Despite his attempts to engage peacefully, one of the attackers struck him with a sword. CCTV footage captured the harrowing scene as the attackers fled on Thapar's vehicle, leaving him severely wounded.

ASI Sukhwant Singh, Thapar's accompanying officer, rushed him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The attack, just meters away from a police post, prompted immediate action, leading to the arrest of two suspects identified as Sarabjit Singh Saba and Harjot Singh alias Jota, both from Ludhiana.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal and Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal confirmed the identities of the attackers as Sarabjit Singh Saba (34), Harjot Singh alias Jota (30), and Tehal Singh Ladi of Amritsar, residing at Nihang Sikhs Chhawni in Shiv Shakti colony.

The incident has stirred political uproar, with accusations leveled at Punjab Police over reduced security measures for Thapar. Shiv Sena (Punjab) chief Rajiv Tandon criticized the trimming of Thapar's security detail shortly before the assault, highlighting concerns about safety amid escalating tensions.

In response to mounting criticism, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann faces calls for resignation from BJP leaders and condemnation from Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over the deteriorating law and order situation in Ludhiana and beyond.

The shocking nature of the attack has sparked protests and demands for immediate action to restore public confidence in Punjab's security apparatus. As investigations continue into the motive behind the assault, the community awaits answers amidst heightened concerns over safety and justice.

