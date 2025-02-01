Swami Ananta Giri’s journey: Empowering youth to overcome addiction and build a better future

Swami Ananta Giri, once devastated by her husband's drug addiction, found solace in spirituality. She now empowers over 10,000 youths, guiding them away from substance abuse and towards Sanatan Dharma, even helping them establish successful businesses globally.

Swami Ananta Giris journey Empowering youth to overcome addiction and build a better future
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 3:31 PM IST

Jalandhar’s Swami Ananta Giri turned to spirituality after enduring profound sorrow and hardship in her life. The turning point came when her husband fell victim to drug addiction, losing his ability to think and function. This life-altering experience led her to seek a higher purpose, eventually embracing the spiritual path.

Guided by Guru Shri Shri 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Swami Charanashrit Giri Ji Maharaj, she embarked on the sacred practice of Shri Vidya Sadhana, an ancient discipline encompassing thousands of mantras and their profound mysteries. 

In pursuit of this path, she left behind a thriving perfume industry worth crores and dedicated herself to uplifting others. Today, she has transformed the lives of over 10,000 youths, steering them away from substance abuse and towards the eternal wisdom of Sanatan Dharma.

Under her mentorship, more than 200 young people have established successful businesses not only in India but also in countries like Canada and New Zealand.

With inspiration from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Swami Ananta Giri is now spreading awareness among children through Swar Yoga at Mahakumbh. She is working to unlock their inner energy using the Gayatri Mantra, Agnihotra, and Swar Vigyan. Swar Vigyan, an ancient science, enables the prediction and regulation of future events through breath control.

According to Swami Ananta Giri, Swar Yoga originates from the sacred conversations between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that Lord Shiva revealed the secrets of Swar Vigyan to Parvati. Through this profound knowledge, Swami Ananta Giri is teaching the youth the art of self-awakening and mental equilibrium.

Swami Anantagiri focuses primarily on children between the ages of 5 and 12, helping them stay connected to their roots. Through her institute, she organizes programs in schools that include meditation, havan, and Agnihotra, instilling spiritual awareness from an early age.

She leads her spiritual initiatives through Swar Yoga Peeth in Rishikesh, where she not only imparts spiritual knowledge but also provides professional training to young individuals in diverse skills such as driving, pizza making, and momo preparation, empowering them to become self-reliant. Additionally, she teaches Nadi Vigyan, helping youth live in harmony with nature.

Swami Anantagiri’s mission is to create a drug-free society by reconnecting the younger generation with their Sanatan values. Her efforts at Mahakumbh serve as an inspiration, not just for the youth but for society as a whole.

