After Prajwal Revanna, now brother Suraj arrested for alleged 'unnatural sex' with party worker

Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna was arrested by Hassan Police on Saturday night after a party worker filed a complaint alleging that he was sexually assaulted by Suraj at his farmhouse on June 16.

The Karnataka Police on Sunday arrested JD(S) MLC and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Suraj Revanna in connection with the alleged sexual assault case lodged by a party worker. An FIR against Revanna was lodged on Saturday night after which he was summoned to the police station for questioning.

He was arrested after spending many hours being questioned at the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station. Suraj Revanna (37) is the elder brother of former JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been arrested in connection with the sex video scandal.

The police action came after a JD(S) worker filed a case against Suraj at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district on Saturday, alleging that he was sexually assaulted by him at his farmhouse on June 16.

The man alleged that Suraj sexually assaulted him, following which he told him that he would help him in growing politically in the district.

The complainant said that Suraj had invited him to his farmhouse and he forcefully kissed him and bit his lips and cheeks. Based on the complaint, the Holenarasipura police registered a case against the JD(S) MLC under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) late on Saturday evening.

This development comes just days after former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was remanded to judicial custody by a special court in Bengaluru. Prajwal, the Hassan-based NDA candidate for Lok Sabha, left the nation on April 27 following the release of various recordings purportedly capturing him abusing many women sexually. When he arrived back in Germany on May 31, he was taken into custody by SIT officers.

Notably, Prajwal's mother, Bhavani Revanna, was arrested in a kidnapping case linked to a sexual harassment case, while his father, HD Revanna, was arrested in connection with two cases: kidnapping and sexual assault.

Latest Videos