Sudha Murthy's new career at 74: Son Rohan expresses pride over his mother's Rajya Sabha debut

Sudha Murthy, a renowned writer and philanthropist, has embarked on a new chapter in her distinguished career by becoming a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha at the age of 74. Her son, Rohan Murthy, took to LinkedIn to express his immense pride and admiration for his mother's latest achievement.

Sudha Murthy, known for her extensive contributions to literature, education, and social causes, has always been a figure of inspiration. She has worn many hats throughout her life, including those of an engineer, programmer, computer science professor, author, philanthropist, mother, and wife. Her journey now takes a distinguished turn as she steps into the political journey.

In a LinkedIn post, Rohan Murthy celebrated his mother’s new role. He wrote, "She is an engineer, programmer, computer science professor, author, philanthropist, mother, and wife. And yesterday, at the age of 74, she started a new career as a member of the upper house of the Indian Parliament." Rohan shared an endearing picture of his mother, dressed in a light green saree, smiling and holding a bag as she prepared to leave home for her first day in the Rajya Sabha.

On March 14, Sudha Murthy took her oath as a Rajya Sabha MP in the presence of her husband, Infosys founder Narayan Murthy. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath. Her appointment to the Upper House of Parliament on International Women's Day underscores the importance of her new role. Throughout her life, Sudha Murthy has been the recipient of numerous awards, acknowledging her contributions to various fields.

People view Sudha Murthy's journey into the Rajya Sabha as a continuation of her lifelong dedication to public service and social betterment.

Latest Videos