Student enrollment in schools drop by 37.45 lakh in 2023-24, reveals education ministry report

Student enrolment across primary to higher secondary schools dropped by 37.45 lakh in 2023-24, with significant declines among girls, SC, ST, and OBC students. The education ministry's UDISE+ report highlights a marginal rise in pre-primary enrolment and an increase in total schools by 5,782.

Student enrollment in schools drop by 37.45 lakh in 2023-24, reveals education ministry report vkp
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

New Delhi: The total enrolment of students across primary, upper primary, and higher secondary schools declined by 37.45 lakh in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23 and by 1.71 crore compared to 2021-22, according to a new report released by the education ministry.

In percentage terms, this decline is approximately 1.5% in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23 and around 6.5% compared to 2021-22.

The gross enrolment of students in pre-primary to higher secondary schools stood at 24.80 crore in 2023-24, down from 25.17 crore in 2022-23 and 26.52 crore in 2021-22.

The Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), which reports on school education in the country, revealed a marginal rise in student enrolment at the pre-primary level. However, significant declines were observed in primary, upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools.

In pre-primary schools, student enrolment rose by around 29 lakh in 2023-24, reaching 1.30 crore, compared to 1.01 crore in 2022-23. In 2021-22, the enrolment stood at 94.95 lakh.

As per the report, the number of girl students decreased by 29 lakh to 11.32 crore, while the number of boy students fell by about 37 lakh to 12.17 crore in 2023-24.

Utsav Kumar Singh, Fellow at the Institute of Social Sciences, told Asianet Newsable:
“Education is key to human flourishing.”

Singh, who is also the author of the book “Regional Dimensions of Human Development in India and South Africa: Sustainable Development Goals”, argued that the success of India's long-term development agenda, Vikashit Bharat @2047, is highly dependent on an educated and skilled workforce.

“Currently, India is experiencing a population bulge, and the government must transform the quantity (population) into quality (educated and skilled workforce),” Singh added.

He emphasized that the decrease in school enrolment requires immediate government attention and suggested that the government must introduce comprehensive education policies to revive the earlier successes of the school education system.

The report also highlighted significant declines in enrolment among students from social categories such as Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The total enrolment of Scheduled Caste students fell by 16.23 lakh in 2023-24, reaching 4.28 crore, compared to 4.44 crore in 2022-23 and 4.82 crore in 2021-22.

Similarly, Scheduled Tribe enrolment dropped by 5.14 lakh to 2.34 crore in 2023-24, down from 2.39 crore in 2022-23 and 2.51 crore in 2021-22.

As for OBC students, 10.65 crore were enrolled in 2023-24 compared to 11.04 crore in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the total number of schools increased by 5,782 to 14.71 lakh in 2023-24 compared to 14.66 lakh in 2022-23. However, this figure remains lower than in previous years, with 14.89 lakh schools in 2021-22 and 15.09 lakh in 2020-21.

The decline in the number of schools has been attributed to the closure of private and other management grouping schools, as well as the clustering of schools implemented by several state governments.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

What is the controversy around installation of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pangong Tso?

What is the controversy around installation of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pangong Tso?

Blackmailed with private photos by girlfriend, Mumbai man kidnaps own nephew for Rs 30 lakh ransom shk

Blackmailed with private photos by girlfriend, Mumbai man kidnaps own nephew for Rs 30 lakh ransom

Karnataka: KPSC KAS re-examination marred by errors again, candidates demand fresh exam vkp

Karnataka: KPSC KAS re-examination marred by errors again, candidates demand fresh exam

Ghaziabad road rage caught on camera: Men kicked, punched, brutally thrashed with sticks over parking dispute shk

Ghaziabad road rage caught on camera: Men kicked, punched, brutally thrashed with sticks over parking dispute

UP to be a major hub of the pharma industry: CM Yogi

UP to be a major hub of the pharma industry: CM Yogi

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Plane that crashed was shot at from Russia, 'some circles' tried hiding truth: Azerbaijan President shk

BREAKING: Plane that crashed was shot at from Russia, 'some circles' tried hiding truth: Azerbaijan President

What is the controversy around installation of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pangong Tso?

What is the controversy around installation of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pangong Tso?

Blackmailed with private photos by girlfriend, Mumbai man kidnaps own nephew for Rs 30 lakh ransom shk

Blackmailed with private photos by girlfriend, Mumbai man kidnaps own nephew for Rs 30 lakh ransom

Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn: Top 10 Actors with most films in 2024 NTI

Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn: Top 10 Actors with most films in 2024

Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn: Top 10 Actors with most films in 2024 NTI

Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn: Top 10 Actors with most films in 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon