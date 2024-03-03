Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Strategically-important Sela Tunnel, connecting Tawang with the rest of the country, to open this week

    The tunnel, situated at 13,000 feet along the China border, faced delays due to extended winters and concreting challenges. However, once operational, it will significantly reduce travel time by an hour and distance by 6km, facilitating swift deployment in border areas and ensuring all-weather connectivity.

    Strategically important Sela Tunnel, connecting Tawang with the rest of the country, to open this week
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    The strategically important Sela Tunnel that connects Arunachal Pradesh’s border town Tawang with the rest of the country, is all set to be inaugurated within a week. Sources in the government establishment said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the tunnel during his visit to the state on March 9. Situated at 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh, the Sela tunnel was supposed to be completed by April 2023 after missing two deadlines --- June 2022 and November 2023.

    Once it becomes operational, the travelling time will be reduced by an hour and the distance by 6km. The tunnel would allow the rapid deployment of men and machines to forward areas in the Tawang and Bum La. It will also provide all-weather connectivity to locals and transporters.

    The delays were caused due to the extended winter seasons and concreting work inside the tunnel. Cloudbursts and landslides during the rainy season in the area also contributed to delaying the project.

    Situated in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district, the Sela project has two tunnels. The first tunnel is a 980-meter-long single tube tunnel while the second one is a 1555-meter-long twin tube tunnel. 

    Tunnel 2 has one bi-lane tube for traffic and one escape tube for emergencies. It will be one of the longest tunnels to have been built at an altitude of over 13,000 feet. 

    An approach road of 7 km to Tunnel 1 is also a part of the project. It starts from Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang (BCT) Road and a link road of 1.3 km, which connects Tunnel 1 to Tunnel 2.

    The project was announced in 2018 and launched in 2019 by Modi. The Sela tunnel is the second-longest two-lane tunnel built at over 13,000 feet. The other one is in China-controlled Tibet. The project, which cost Rs 700 crore, will see passage of around 4000 vehicles every day, including military vehicles.

    Also Read: Darjeeling BJP MLA writes letter to PM Modi in blood to remind him of promise on Gorkha issues

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala student death case: Suresh Gopi seeks CBI probe after meeting Sidharthan's family anr

    Kerala student death case: Suresh Gopi seeks CBI probe after meeting Sidharthan's family

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dr Harsh Vardhan retires from politics day after BJP denied him ticket

    'My ENT clinic awaits me...' Dr Harsh Vardhan retires from politics day after BJP denied him election ticket

    Darjeeling BJP MLA writes letter to PM Modi in blood to remind him of promise on Gorkha issues; read here snt

    Darjeeling BJP MLA writes letter to PM Modi in blood to remind him of promise on Gorkha issues; read here

    Pawan Singh, BJP candidate from Asansol, says he is not contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pawan Singh, BJP candidate from Asansol, says he will not contest

    Woman cop breaks down while narrating Haldwani mob violence

    '10 more minutes and we would have been burnt...' Woman cop breaks down recollecting Haldwani violence (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Unbelievable Sam Altman's net worth hits $2 billion and it's NOT due to OpenAI; here's why gcw

    Unbelievable! Sam Altman's net worth hits $2 billion and it's NOT due to OpenAI; here's why

    BREAKING Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's Prime Minister for a second time snt

    BREAKING: Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's Prime Minister for a second time

    Kerala student death case: Suresh Gopi seeks CBI probe after meeting Sidharthan's family anr

    Kerala student death case: Suresh Gopi seeks CBI probe after meeting Sidharthan's family

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dr Harsh Vardhan retires from politics day after BJP denied him ticket

    'My ENT clinic awaits me...' Dr Harsh Vardhan retires from politics day after BJP denied him election ticket

    Students suck and lick each other's toes at Oklahoma school fundraiser; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Students suck and lick each other's toes at Oklahoma school fundraiser; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon