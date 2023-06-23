Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Story behind #ArrestRaviNair: Twitter fumes after photo showing PM Modi in bad light appears

    Ravi Nair challenged those calling for his arrest to prove that the photos are fake. He said, "The onus is on you to provide evidence that all these photographs are fake and photoshopped. If you prove it, I'll delete my tweet and apologise for my mistake. This is an open challenge. Please accept it."
     

    Story behind hashtag Arrest Ravi Nair: Twitter fumes after photo showing PM Modi in bad light appears
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    A post insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been doing the rounds on social media. The post on Twitter has sparked off angry responses with users demanding that the person be arrested immediately. Hashtag Arrest Ravi Nair is gaining traction on Twitter after the person, who goes by Ravi Nair on the social media person posted a collage of photos showing the prime minister in bad light.

    The post evoked sharp response from Twitter users who openly slammed him. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi took to Twitter to say, "This man with such a dirty mind needs to be immediately arrested." 

    However, an adamant Ravi countered, saying: "Hey Prachi ( I don't your real name), the onus is on you to provide evidence that all these photographs are fake and photoshopped. If you prove it, I'll delete my tweet and apologise for my mistake. This is an open challenge. Please accept it."

    However, that justification did not assuage other Twitter users who heaped scorn upon Ravi Nair.

    Monica Verma, PhD in International Relations from the Department of International Relations, South Asian University, said: "Can this man be booked for posting morphed pictures of the honourable Prime Minister to defame him? Kindly do the needful. Others please report this pervert."

    Another user, tagged Delhi Police, to say, "This man is sharing photoshopped pictures to defame Indian PM Narendra Modi. Please take swift and stern action."

    Another Twitter user said, "This is exactly Liberal privilege. If a 'bhakt' had tweeted such pictures of Rahul Gandhi the entire Liberal ecosystem would have thundered misogyny and what not. But when a Liberal does this it's fair game. Shame on you Ravi and shame on those who support Ravi."

    One user even tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Police, and asked them to "take cognizance and action against this man after investigation if pictures are found morphed, edited, manipulated, tampered or mixed for insulting and mocking Prime Minister of India."

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KSRTC Swift bus conductor terminated for collecting money without issuing tickets to passengers anr

    KSRTC Swift bus conductor terminated for collecting money without issuing tickets to passengers

    Centre to slash electricity tariffs in daytime, increase rates during night peak hours: Report AJR

    Centre to slash electricity tariffs in daytime, increase rates during night peak hours: Report

    Grateful to Congress for announcing it can't defeat PM Modi alone: Smriti Irani AJR

    Grateful to Congress for announcing it can't defeat PM Modi alone: Smriti Irani

    Mid-air medical emergency: Bengaluru doctor saves 60-year-old on IndiGo flight VKP

    Mid-air medical emergency: Bengaluru doctor saves 60-year-old on IndiGo flight

    Life Mission case: Court extends former principal secretary M Sivasankar's remand to August 5, bail plea of Swapna Suresh extended anr

    Life Mission case: Court extends former principal secretary M Sivasankar's remand to August 5; Read details

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price and specs LEAKED ahead of July launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price and specs LEAKED ahead of July launch

    KSRTC Swift bus conductor terminated for collecting money without issuing tickets to passengers anr

    KSRTC Swift bus conductor terminated for collecting money without issuing tickets to passengers

    Malaika Arora flaunts sexy curves in blue maxi dress with deep neckline, WATCH video ADC

    Malaika Arora flaunts sexy curves in blue maxi dress with deep neckline, WATCH video

    Suresh Raina makes Culinary Debut with an Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam osf

    Suresh Raina makes Culinary Debut with an Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam

    US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden used tax money to pay for prostitutes? AJR

    US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden used tax money to pay for prostitutes?

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon