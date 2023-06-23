Story behind #ArrestRaviNair: Twitter fumes after photo showing PM Modi in bad light appears

Ravi Nair challenged those calling for his arrest to prove that the photos are fake. He said, "The onus is on you to provide evidence that all these photographs are fake and photoshopped. If you prove it, I'll delete my tweet and apologise for my mistake. This is an open challenge. Please accept it."

A post insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been doing the rounds on social media. The post on Twitter has sparked off angry responses with users demanding that the person be arrested immediately. Hashtag Arrest Ravi Nair is gaining traction on Twitter after the person, who goes by Ravi Nair on the social media person posted a collage of photos showing the prime minister in bad light.

The post evoked sharp response from Twitter users who openly slammed him. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi took to Twitter to say, "This man with such a dirty mind needs to be immediately arrested."

However, an adamant Ravi countered, saying: "Hey Prachi ( I don't your real name), the onus is on you to provide evidence that all these photographs are fake and photoshopped. If you prove it, I'll delete my tweet and apologise for my mistake. This is an open challenge. Please accept it."

However, that justification did not assuage other Twitter users who heaped scorn upon Ravi Nair.

Monica Verma, PhD in International Relations from the Department of International Relations, South Asian University, said: "Can this man be booked for posting morphed pictures of the honourable Prime Minister to defame him? Kindly do the needful. Others please report this pervert."

Another user, tagged Delhi Police, to say, "This man is sharing photoshopped pictures to defame Indian PM Narendra Modi. Please take swift and stern action."

Another Twitter user said, "This is exactly Liberal privilege. If a 'bhakt' had tweeted such pictures of Rahul Gandhi the entire Liberal ecosystem would have thundered misogyny and what not. But when a Liberal does this it's fair game. Shame on you Ravi and shame on those who support Ravi."

One user even tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Police, and asked them to "take cognizance and action against this man after investigation if pictures are found morphed, edited, manipulated, tampered or mixed for insulting and mocking Prime Minister of India."