SpiceJet flight with passengers onboard collides with electric pole at Delhi airport

A SpiceJet aircraft with passengers onboard collided with an electric pole at the Delhi airport on Monday. The incident happened during pushback, that is, when the aircraft was being moved from the passenger terminal to the runway.

The aircraft was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Jammu. A replacement plane was arranged for the passengers booked on the flight. An airport official said that an investigation has been launched.

“Today, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi & Jammu. During push back, the right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight,” a SpiceJet spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

In another news, in the wake of bad weather and low visibility in Pakyong (PYG), SpiceJet has said all departures or arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. “Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via SpiceJet website,” the company said.