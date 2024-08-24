Special IAF plane with mortal remains of 25 Indians killed in Nepal bus accident lands in Jalgaon (WATCH)

A special Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 25 Indian pilgrims who tragically lost their lives in a bus accident in Nepal landed in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on Saturday.

In a swift and heartfelt response to a devastating accident, a special Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 25 Indian pilgrims who tragically lost their lives in a bus accident in Nepal landed in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on Saturday evening. The accident, which occurred in Tanahun district, Nepal, resulted in the deaths of at least 27 pilgrims and injuries to 16 others.

The ill-fated bus, part of a group of three buses transporting a total of 104 pilgrims, veered off a highway and plunged into the Marsyangdi River at Abu Khaireni. The group had been on a 10-day tour of Nepal. The crash site, approximately 90 km west of Kathmandu, was reached after a grueling seven-hour rescue operation by Nepalese authorities.

"Responding swiftly to a call for crucial humanitarian support, the #IAF deployed a C-130J aircraft to airlift the mortal remains of 25 Indian citizens who tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Nepal. The mortal remains were transported from Bharatpur (Nepal) to Jalgaon (Maharashtra). The #IAF extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a swift recovery to those injured," said IAF in a post on X.

The IAF flight, which departed from Bharatpur, Nepal, earlier today, was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly member Sanjay Savkare. Upon arrival in Jalgaon, Khadse requested the bereaved families to cooperate with the necessary arrangements and avoid any inconvenience during this difficult time.

Two additional bodies—the bus driver and his assistant—are expected to arrive in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, later this evening, while 51 other survivors will reach Maharajganj by road. From there, the remains will be transported to Gorakhpur under police supervision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund for the families of each deceased, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000. This gesture aims to provide some relief to the affected families during this tragic period.

Earlier in the day, Raksha Nikhil Khadse and Sanjay Savkare visited the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu to meet the 16 injured passengers. Khadse expressed gratitude to the Nepalese government and Indian embassy for their prompt and effective assistance in the rescue and treatment operations.

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli also extended his condolences, expressing deep sorrow for the loss of lives in this tragic accident. The response from both Indian and Nepalese authorities highlights the cross-border cooperation in addressing the aftermath of such disasters.

