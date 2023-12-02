Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Soil is the ultimate unifier...' Sadhguru's powerful message at COP28 summit

    Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation, advocated for urgent action to avert an ecological disaster at the COP28 summit in the UAE. Emphasizing the importance of soil, he urged a systemic shift in its perception and collaboration among faith leaders, scientists, NGOs, and governments

    Soil is the ultimate unifier Sadhguru's powerful message at COP28 summit
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    On the sidelines of the COP28 summit in the United Arab Emirates, Sadhguru, the founder of the Isha Foundation, delivered a powerful message urging humanity to address the looming ecological disaster. He emphasized the significance of soil and called for a systemic shift away from viewing it as a mere resource. Speaking during the inaugural session of the COP28 Summit, Sadhguru stressed the unity fostered by soil, stating that, regardless of beliefs or backgrounds, everyone originates from the same soil.

    Sadhguru highlighted the pivotal role faith leaders can play in influencing policymakers and inspiring people to champion soil revitalization policies. He called for collaborative efforts, emphasizing partnerships between faith actors, scientists, NGOs, and governments. In a plea to faith leaders, he urged them to utilize their influence for a collective cause -- saving the soil.

    "At a time when faith leaders are accused of dividing the world in the name of faith, it's time faith leaders use their influence to inspire people to save soil. Soil is the ultimate unifier because it unifies us beyond all divisions we have unconsciously created," Sadhguru stated.

    The COP28 Summit, attended by world leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and others, witnessed the launch of the Green Credits Programme. PM Modi, together with leaders like Sweden's PM Ulf Kristersson and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, inaugurated the web portal of the Green Credits Programme, emphasizing the need to prioritize Earth's environmental health.

    Co-hosted by PM Modi and President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE, the high-level event on the 'Green Credits Programme' encouraged global participation. PM Modi invited nations to join the initiative, promoting collective action to combat climate change. COP28 aims to galvanize momentum for collaborative efforts in addressing the shared challenge of climate change and fostering a sustainable future.

    India, as PM Modi affirmed, is on track to meet its climate goals, proposing to host COP33 in 2028. The COP28 Summit spans from November 28 to December 12, 2023, under the presidency of the UAE.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
