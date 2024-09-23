Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Snake on train: Panic grips passengers on Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express (WATCH)

    Passengers on the Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express were gripped with fear after a snake was spotted in an air-conditioned coach. The incident prompted swift action from railway officials, who ensured passenger safety and are currently investigating the matter.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 9:35 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    A snake was spotted in one of the air-conditioned coaches on the Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express, causing alarm among passengers. In a popular video, the snake was seen spinning on the handle of the train's top coach.

    As soon as passengers discovered the snake, fear swept throughout the train, and they notified railway officials. The snake was discovered on the upper bunk (23) of coach G3 as the train was traveling from Jabalpur to Mumbai. The train workers moved rapidly to address the incident and keep people safe. When the snake was sighted, passengers were transferred to another carriage. Later, the afflicted coaches was separated, and the train was returned to Jabalpur.

    Harshit Srivastava, Western Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, stated that the issue has been reported and would be examined. He emphasised that passenger safety is a key priority, and the railway takes such concerns seriously.

