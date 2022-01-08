Simple and fast: Save this number and get your COVID-19 vaccine certificate on WhatsApp

In a good useful initiative by the Union Health Ministry, it has been informed that the Covid-19 vaccination certificate can now be obtained via WhatsApp within seconds.

India is running one the biggest vaccination drives in the world and citizens book their vaccination slots via the government’s CoWin platform or Aarogya Setu app. Users can download their vaccine certificates on both these platforms. Now you can also download vaccine certificates on WhatsApp.

“9013151515, Save this number and type “Certificate” in WhatsApp and you will get the Covid Vaccination Certificate, a Good useful initiative by Central government.”

Here’s how you can get a Covid vaccination certificate via WhatsApp:

· Save the contact number: +91 9013151515

· Type and send ‘Covid Certificate’ on WhatsApp

· Enter 6-digit OTP generated for your number from Cowin platform

· Download the certificate

Note: In case you have more than one person registered on your number, the Helpdesk will ask you to confirm whose certificate you want to download.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in August last year had tweeted, “Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: 91 9013151515 Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp Enter OTP Get your certificate in seconds.”

Meanwhile, the MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp chatbot lets users find nearest vaccination centres and authentic information, alerts on coronavirus, professional advice, facts checker, and important phone numbers. Users can also find Covid 19 vaccine centres nearest to their location via the WhatsApp bot.

First, send ‘hi’ to the chatbot and wait for the options to appear. Then, select the option for centres and provide a pin code. The chatbot will respond with a list of certified vaccination centres that may take some time.

According to the Union Health Ministry, under the nationwide vaccination drive in India 150.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. The Covid immunisation programme began on January 16, 2021. Across all, 1,50,61,92,903 individuals have been vaccinated in the country, with 90,59,360 receiving vaccines in the previous 24 hours.