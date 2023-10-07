Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Should I be CM again or not': Shivraj Chouhan at Madhya Pradesh rally

    Reports suggest that political circles in Madhya Pradesh are rife with chatter about Chouhan's potential comeback ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. The BJP has nominated several prominent candidates for these elections, some of whom could be contenders for the Chief Minister's post if the party secures victory.

    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    Amidst political speculation regarding his return to power, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has engaged with the public by posing a direct question during a rally. He asked the gathering whether he should assume the role of Chief Minister again, eliciting a positive response.

    Addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori, Shivraj Chouhan asked people, "I want to ask you whether I am running a good government or a bad government. So, should this government move ahead or not? Should Mama (as he is popularly called) become Chief Minister or not?"

    He also asked them if Narendra Modi should continue to be the country's Prime Minister and whether the BJP should retain power (in the state and centre).

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress leader, had recently predicted Chouhan's exit as Chief Minister during a rally in Dhar district, a claim that stirred the political landscape in the state. Chouhan, known fondly as "Mama," has been exhibiting emotions during public appearances and rallies, raising questions about his future political endeavors.

    "PM Modi ji comes here...Nowadays he is shying away from mentioning the name of Shivraj ji... just taking his own name and asking (people) to vote for me (Narendra Modi). Now he (Shivraj Chouhan) is not going to become your CM," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

    Shivraj Chouhan is seen getting emotional during public events and rallies recently. In a public event held in his home-turf Budhni held recently, Shivraj Chouhan asked people if he should contest elections or not.

