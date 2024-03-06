SHOCKING! Smugglers tamper with IndiGo aircraft wiring to conceal 4.5 kg gold bars, insider hand suspected

The well-coordinated operation involved trained individuals accessing the aircraft's wiring through the toilet roof, concealing 4.5kg of gold by tethering it on wires, and securing it with a three-digit number code lock.

In a shocking incident, gold smugglers have taken their illicit activities to unprecedented levels by tampering with the wiring of an Indigo aircraft. The well-coordinated operation involved trained individuals accessing the aircraft's wiring through the toilet roof, concealing 4.5kg of gold by tethering it on wires, and securing it with a three-digit number code lock. This daring smuggling attempt has raised concerns about the security protocols in place at airports and the potential risks it poses to passenger safety.

The rectangular gold bars, featuring a hole in the middle, were cleverly secured to a padlock with a wire running through it. At the loose end of the wire, a number-coded lock was placed, ensuring that only an insider with access to the code could retrieve the consignment at Chennai airport. This modus operandi suggests a high level of sophistication, with the smugglers possessing a deep understanding of aircraft mechanics and the necessary tools to execute the operation seamlessly.

The fact that the perpetrators effortlessly accessed the aircraft's components indicates insider involvement. A seasoned pilot, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Times of India that aircrafts are designed to prevent sabotage, with crucial elements inaccessible from lavatories. The smugglers' ability to tamper with the lavatory's electrical box suggests not only a deep knowledge of aircraft systems but also the use of specific tools for the task.

"The fact that the smuggler(s) opened the aircraft part effortlessly means they know how stuff works in the aircraft and had the knack of concealing it using specific tools," the pilot told TOI.

When questioned about whether it posed a risk to passenger safety, he replied that aircraft are engineered in a manner that prevents access to critical components from the lavatory, thereby averting the possibility of sabotage. "There will be basic electricity wires for lighting, fan and smoke sensor in the lavatory," the pilot added.

However, he emphasized that accessing such areas isn't simple and would necessitate special tools.

The attempt at smuggling was exposed when workers sanitizing the aircraft discovered that the electrical box in the lavatory had been tampered with. The Indigo plane had arrived from Abu Dhabi on Thursday night and was moments away from departing to Hyderabad for a domestic flight.

Upon receiving the report, safety officers inspected the electrical box and found a cable intertwined with other electrical wires. At the end of the cable hung a heavy package secured with a padlock. Authorities were compelled to sever the cable and forcibly open the padlock, revealing three rectangular gold bars concealed beneath layers of black adhesive tape.

Authorities are taking the incident seriously and have initiated an inquiry into this new and dangerous method employed by gold smugglers. Customs officials, who seized the gold bars, suspect that the smugglers may have engaged a ground staffer at Chennai airport to extract the consignment, raising questions about potential collusion within airport personnel. The investigation will also explore whether the intended destination was Hyderabad, highlighting the intricate network and planning involved in such smuggling operations.