Shocking revelation in Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case: Woman claims to be third wife

A sensational twist emerges in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case as a woman, Sapna Soni, claims to be his third wife. Soni alleges that Gogamedi had two other wives and asserts her 11-year-long relationship with the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President.

In a startling development in the investigation into the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a woman has stepped forward, claiming to be his wife. The revelation comes five days after the brutal killing. Sapna Soni, the woman in question, recently gave an interview on a social media platform, claiming to have been married to Gogamedi for 11 years. She alleged that the Rajput leader had not one, but three wives and that all the marriages were conducted in utmost secrecy, with none of the family members present.

According to Soni, Gogamedi's first wife was Shakuntala Chaudhary, and the third wife was identified as Sheela Shekhawat. Notably, she stated that Gogamedi had two daughters from Sheela Shekhawat, while she herself had a son with the deceased leader.

Sapna Soni, seeking "justice, not money," asserted on social media that Gogamedi possessed assets worth approximately Rs 200 crores. She urged the authorities to swiftly arrest the accused and ensure they face the harshest possible punishment.

First Arrest Made in Gogamedi Murder Case

In a separate development related to the high-profile murder case, the police have apprehended a suspect identified as Ramveer. He is alleged to have aided the shooters, Rohit and Nitin, in escaping the crime scene on his motorcycle, dropping them off at Ajmer Road. Ramveer resides in the same village as Nitin.

The tragic incident unfolded on December 5 when Gogamedi was shot dead at his Jaipur residence by two assailants described as "house guests." The killers, identified as Rohit and Nitin, abruptly opened fire on the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President during a casual gathering. The shocking event, captured on CCTV cameras, triggered widespread protests in Rajasthan, coinciding with the recent regime change following the BJP's victory over the Congress government in the assembly elections.

During the gunfire, one of the three attackers, Naveen Singh Shekhawat, lost his life in the crossfire, and one of Gogamedi's security guards sustained critical injuries. Gangster Rohit Godara, affiliated with notorious gangs led by Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the murder.

Gogamedi's checkered history, including 30 cases against him, may have played a role in the denial of police bodyguards. His criminal record, with the latest case filed in 2016 for extortion, adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation into his tragic demise.