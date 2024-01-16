Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    

    Shocking! JDU MLA Gopal Mandal calls PM Modi a 'Rakshas' (WATCH)

    Janata Dal-United MLA Gopal Mandal sparks controversy with a video clip where he refers to PM Narendra Modi as a 'demon' and advocates for Nitish Kumar as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 6:50 PM IST

    Gopal Mandal, an MLA from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United, has stirred controversy by referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'Rakshas' (demon). The legislator, representing the Gopalpur assembly constituency in Bhagalpur, Bihar, made these remarks in a video clip that has quickly gone viral. In the viral footage, Mandal can be heard stating, "We are not against PM Modi, but he is a demon. One day, he will swallow everyone. He is not like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani."

    Mandal went on to assert that to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is crucial to nominate Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the Prime Ministerial candidate. "Just making Nitish Kumar a convener will not work. By making him a contender for the post of Prime Minister, the I.N.D.I alliance will be able to compete with the BJP," he declared.

    Highlighting Nitish Kumar's national appeal, Mandal expressed, "Every child of the country knows Nitish Kumar. He roamed across the country and united all the big and small leaders. He has not been involved in controversies to date."

    In a surprising turn, Mandal praised Rahul Gandhi, describing him as a learned man. However, he disagreed with the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge being proposed for the Prime Minister's post in the INDI alliance. "Who knows Kharge? It would have been good if Rahul Gandhi had been made the candidate. People know him. The Gandhi family is the oldest in politics. He is working very hard, travelling on foot across the country. He is an educated and learned man," Mandal expressed.

    Issuing a warning to the INDI alliance, Mandal emphasized that defeating the BJP would not be easy. He stated, "If BJP wins the elections this time too, the country will be ruined. The alliance will not be able to win the elections without making Nitish Kumar the prime ministerial candidate. If you contest elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the chances of victory are higher. If the alliance wins, it will be good for the country and its countrymen."

