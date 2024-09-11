SHOCKING! Bihar labourer rapes 4-year-old European girl in Goa; arrested

In a shocking turn of events, a 29-year-old construction worker in Goa has been arrested for allegedly raping a 4-year-old European girl near his residence.

According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the victim's family had lived in India since 2016 and used to visit Goa frequently. The family had moved to Goa only two months ago. The accused and the victim's family lived in the same neighbourhood.

The matter came to light on Tuesday, when the girl's mother filed a complaint with the police. She alleged that the previous evening, her daughter was playing with the daughter of the accused - a native of Bihar- near the rented shed where he lived, following which the gruesome incident happened.

Based on the complaint of the victim's mother, the accused was booked under various sections of the POCSO Act and the Goa Children's Act.

He has been placed under arrest, and further investigations are underway, police said.

