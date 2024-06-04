Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shimla Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will BJP's Suresh Kashyap win again?

    Currently represented by Suresh Kumar Kashyap, president of the BJP Himachal Pradesh unit, Shimla Lok Sabha constituency has been reserved to candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC).

    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:34 AM IST

    Shimla constituency is one of the 4 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh and comprises seventeen legislative assembly segments. The seat is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the literacy rate of this constituency is 72.84%.

    Voting for the seventh and last of Lok Sabha elections took place on June 1 across 57 constituencies. All four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh - Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur - went to polls in the final phase of the ongoing elections.

    In Himachal Pradesh, at 73 percent, the Mandi parliamentary constituency saw the highest voter turnout, followed by Hamirpur at 72 percent, Shimla at 71 percent, and Kangra at 68 percent.   

    Shimla Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who were the main contenders?

    Vinod Sultanpuri of the Congress is pitted against BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap. Former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, late Virbhadra Singh represented the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency twice - 1962 and 1967.

    Shimla Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What happened in 2014 and 2019?

    In 2019, the Shimla parliamentary constituency had a total of 1,259,085 electors. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious, securing a total of 606,182 votes. With 278,668 votes overall, Dhani Ram Shandil of the Indian National Congress came in second, losing by a margin of 327,514 votes.

    The Shimla parliamentary seat has 1,153,363 voters in total in 2014. With 385,973 votes overall, Virender Kashyap of the Bharatiya Janata Party was victorious. With 301,786 votes overall, Mohan Lal Brakta of the Indian National Congress came in second, trailing by 84,187 votes.

