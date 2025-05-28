The Shillong Teer lottery, overseen by KHASA, takes place daily at Shillong Polo Stadium. Archers compete, and participants wager on two-digit numbers representing arrow hits, with results announced for the first and second rounds.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) oversees the Shillong Teer lottery, which is held every day at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. In addition to giving competitors the chance to win substantial cash prizes, this competition is essential for promoting archery among young people in the area and increasing community involvement in the sport.

Shillong Teer and its Teer counterparts have two archery rounds and are played six days a week, Monday through Saturday. At the Shillong Polo Ground, archers from some or all of the clubs affiliated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute (KHASI) come to participate.

The shot is a certain amount of arrows. Players wager on two-digit numbers they believe will be the winning numbers for the specified rounds in this competition, which also functions as a lottery game. The final two numbers of the target-hitting tally are used to determine the outcomes of the first and second rounds.

Shillong Teer is played three times a day: Morning, Afternoon and Night. The main contest is played during the day, with results being announced an hour apart, at around 3:45 pm and 4:45 pm respectively.

Take a look at the winning numbers:

Shillong Morning Teer 1st round winning number: 31

Shillong Morning Teer 2nd round winning number: 48

Juwai Morning Teer 1st Round Winning Number: 04

Juwai Morning Teer 2nd Round Winning Number: 09

You can earn Rs. 80 if you make the right guess in the first round. The reward in the second round is Rs. 60. A participant can stake their claim on a Rs. 4,000 reward if they correctly anticipate both numbers.