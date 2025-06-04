The Shillong Teer lottery, held at the Shillong Polo Stadium, announced its winning numbers for June 4, 2025. This unique game promotes archery while offering players the chance to win prizes.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) holds the Shillong Teer lottery every day at the Shillong Polo Stadium. In addition to offering players the opportunity to win substantial monetary prizes, the innovative game promotes archery among young people in the area.

All of the main Teer games that were played on June 4, 2025, including Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Khanapara Teer, and Night Teer, had the following winning numbers.

Check out winning numbers

Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: 42

Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: 21

Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: 83

Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: 60

These games serve as a platform to uphold the heritage of archery in the region while engaging participants through a legal and government-regulated lottery system.

How is Shillong Teer Lottery played?

There are two rounds to the Shillong Teer lottery. Archers get two minutes to shoot thirty arrows in the first round and twenty arrows in the second.

In order to put their bets, players select a number between 0 and 99 and forecast how many arrows will strike the target overall during each round. Tickets are priced at Re 1, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, and Rs 50 and can be purchased from authorised counters.