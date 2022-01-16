Shell out more money for dairy products as Nandini milk price may go up by Rs 3 in Karnataka

A litre of Nandini toned milk (blue sachet) currently costs Rs 37. The cost may go up to Rs 40. Simultaneously, the prices of other varieties and curds will also increase.

Bengaluru: Milk prices in Karnataka may be hiked by Rs 3 per litre, as Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has proposed to increase the price. KMF, which earlier too had pitched for price hike but could not go ahead as the government was reluctant to approve the proposal, has again approached the Chief Minister with a request to approve the proposed price hike.

A litre of Nandini toned milk (blue sachet) currently costs Rs 37. The cost may go up to Rs 40. Simultaneously, the prices of other varieties and curds will also increase.

“For the past two-and-a-half years, milk prices have not increased even as the procurement and supply cost saw a 30-40 per cent jump owing to steep hikes in petrol and diesel prices. A majority of 14 milk unions are running under losses. So, the government must allow an increase in milk price now,” said Narasimhamurthy, president, Bangalore Milk Union.

Also read: Ever seen a dosa loaded with cheese, dry fruits and cherries? Watch to know more about Dilkhush Dosa

The general body of KMF, which was presided over by chairman, Balachandra Jarkiholi, has given a nod to hike milk price by Rs 3 a litre. Jarkiholi told reporters that Nandini was the cheapest milk in India and that all the milk unions in the state have been requesting for upward revision. He said that the entire hike will be transferred to dairy farmers by giving the benefit to them and KMF will not benefit. He said he proposes to discuss the matter with the chief minister.

The KMF and other milk unions have been seeking revision of prices for the last six months claiming they are financially hit due to fall in sales during the pandemic. The unions have reduced the procurement price of one litre of milk from Rs 30 to Rs 25.

Of the Rs 3 hike, the farmers will get Rs 2.50 and the unions will retain 50 paise. Last month, during the winter session at Belagavi, a delegation met Bommai and cooperation minister ST Somashekhar. The government is likely to accept the demand or allow a hike of Rs 1-2, sources said.