    Sharad Pawar to be in Delhi on June 5, dismisses reports of speaking to JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar

    Details awaited

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he will be in Delhi tomorrow. This comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on more than 290 seats and the Congress-led INDIA bloc has gained traction on over 227 seats, defying exit poll predictions.

    Over speculations on social media of him speaking to JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar says "I have not spoken with anyone yet." The statement comes after INDIA bloc leader Sharad Pawar is in touch with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, say sources. Both Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar rejoined the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 3:22 PM IST
