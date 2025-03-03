Shama Mohamed fat-shames Rohit Sharma: Political storm erupts over Congress leader's shocker; WATCH reactions

A fresh political storm erupted on Monday after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's remarks on Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma's fitness triggered a massive backlash from political circles and cricket fans alike. Mohamed's now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) called the World Cup-winning skipper "fat" and "the most unimpressive captain India has ever had," sparking widespread criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other political leaders.

Shama Mohamed row: Congress Leader's Controversial Remarks

Shama Mohamed took to X after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 15 runs off 17 balls during India's Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on Sunday. In her post, she wrote:

"@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And, of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had."

The post was met with instant outrage, prompting Mohamed to delete it. However, in an interview with ANI, she defended her comments, stating:

"It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy..."

Shama Mohamed row: Congress Distances Itself from Remarks

Following the backlash, the Congress party officially distanced itself from Mohamed's remarks. Congress leader Pawan Khera clarified on X: "Shama Mohamed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future."

He further asserted that the Congress party holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse statements that undermine their legacy.

Shama Mohamed row: BJP Slams Congress Over 'Body Shaming' Remark

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya on Monday condemned Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's remarks on Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and said that the party which has lost "over 90 elections" under Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's leadership, is now "body shaming" the Indian cricket captain.

"The Congress, which has lost over 90 elections under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, is now body shaming the Indian cricket captain at a time when our national team is in pursuit of the Champions Trophy! This is a premeditated put-down to undermine the team's morale at a crucial time. Their disdain for our icons is apparent. They resent a self-confident India," Amit Malviya posted on X.

BJP leader Radhika Khera lashed out at Mohamed and Congress, saying: "Congress spokesperson body-shaming @ImRo45 - The sheer audacity! This is the same Congress that humiliated athletes for decades, denied them recognition, and now dares to mock a cricketing legend? Rohit Sharma is a World Cup-winning captain. Your leader, @RahulGandhi, can't even captain his own party without crashing it into the ground! Mr. @Jairam_Ramesh, instead of your team spewing cheap insults at a man who has brought glory to India, you & your spokespersons should focus on the real 'weight' your party is shedding—relevance, credibility, and elections!"

Another BJP leader, Shehzad Poonawalla, took a dig at the Congress, stating: "Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive! I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive, but winning T20 World Cup isn’t! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain, by the way!"

TMC Joins the Debate: Saugata Roy Backs Mohamed

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy also entered the debate, agreeing with Mohamed's views on Rohit Sharma's fitness and captaincy. Speaking to ANI, he said: "I agree, this is not about politics, this is about cricket. How many days will Rohit Sharma be given a pass? Scoring a century once in two years and getting out quickly in other matches doesn't justify his place in the team. He should not remain an authority in the team. The Congress leader is correct in saying this. Even about his weight, there’s concern. Yes, he is overweight, but people don’t seem to care."

Roy further suggested that other players like Jasprit Bumrah or Shreyas Iyer could be better options for the captaincy, questioning Rohit Sharma’s continued presence in the team.

The Debate Continues

Even as political debate raged, Team India secured a comfortable 44-run victory over New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, finishing at the top of Group A with six points in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The team’s decision to field four spinners paid off, as the bowling attack outclassed New Zealand, who finished second in the group standings.

While Mohamed has since deleted her controversial post, the controversy continues to dominate political and sports discussions. With Congress distancing itself and the BJP attacking the opposition, the debate over whether her comments were "body-shaming" or "just an opinion" is unlikely to die down soon.

As India gears up for the semifinals of the Champions Trophy, cricket fans and political watchers alike will be keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding this controversy.

