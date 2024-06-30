Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘Sentenced to lifelong love…’ Cops hail Rohit and Co’s T20 World Cup glory

    Following India's victory in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, Indian police forces, including Mumbai, Delhi and UP Police, garnered attention for their humorous tweets celebrating the win. The tweets creatively praised the Indian team's performance while adding a lighthearted touch to the celebrations.
     

    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 9:37 AM IST

    India ended their 11-year ICC trophy drought by winning the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa in Barbados, USA. They set a competitive target of 177 runs and their bowlers effectively defended it, securing victory in a closely contested match. India's victory in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa on Saturday (June 29) sparked celebrations nationwide and prompted creative congratulatory messages from various police forces.

    'Time for next generation to take over': Virat Kohli retires from T20s after India's T20 WC 2024 triumph

    Soon after India's victory, Delhi police took to X and tweeted, "We all waited 16 years 9 months 5 days (52,70,40,000 seconds) for India to win another #T20WorldCup. Let's be a little patient at traffic signals too. Good moments are worth the wait. What say? Hearty congratulations, #TeamIndia. #INDvsSA #INDvSA."

    The UP Police displayed their sense of humor with a tweet that cleverly compared the Indian bowlers' performance to a skillful and popular achievement.

    "Breaking News: Indian bowlers found guilty of breaking South African hearts. Sentence: Lifelong love from a billion fans! #INDvSAFinal #T20WorldCupFinal," the UP Police wrote.

    The Mumbai Traffic Police joined the celebration by sharing a photo of Rohit Sharma in a car with a number plate reading "IND 29 June 2024".

    "The Dream Come True Number Plate! #UnStoppables #IndVsSA #WorldChampions," the Mumbai Traffic Police captioned the photo. 

    The final match marked a victory and the end of an era, as two of Indian cricket's all-time greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, announced their retirement from T20 Internationals.

    In an emotional post-match press conference, Sharma declared, "This was my last game as well. No better time to say goodbye. I wanted this (trophy) badly. It's very hard to put in words."

    "This what I wanted and it happened. I was very desperate for this in my life. Happy that we crossed the line this time," he added.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2024, 9:37 AM IST
