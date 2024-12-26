Scripting History: Adichuchanagiri's students take part in SpaDeX mission

Students from SJCIT, Chikkaballapur, developed the BGS ARPIT payload, part of ISRO's PSLV-C60 SpaDeX mission. This student-led experiment demonstrates India's growing academic involvement in space research, supporting global amateur radio services and inspiring future generations to pursue STEM careers.

Students of the SJC Institute of Technology (SJCIT) at Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, have developed the BGS ARPIT payload, which has now become part of the PSLV-C60 Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission, marking a significant leap in India’s space mission. This path-breaking experiment highlights how the nation’s academic fraternity is slowly getting more and more involved in the country’s space sector and shows Indian students' capability to contribute to state-of-the-art space research.

Role of BGS ARPIT in the Mission

A collaboration between the SJCIT and the Upagraha Amateur Radio Club (UpARC) at ISRO’s UR Rao Satellite Centre, the experiment supports amateur radio communication services worldwide and will help researchers and students alike to experiment with space-based communication systems.

The BGS ARPIT payload, launched alongside the PSLV-C60 SpaDeX mission, serves as a platform for novel experimentation headed by students and displays how innovatively the students have contributed to space-based communication technologies. The BGS ARPIT payload is a multi-mode message transmitter that can send audio, text and images from space to Earth with the help of FM signals in the HF frequency band.

The SJCIT was established through the Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust in 1986 and carries on its parent organization’s long-established tradition of nurturing innovation and technical prowess. The trust runs quite a few educational institutions throughout Karnataka under the auspices of the 72nd Pontiff, Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Dr Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji.

Technological Milestone: SpaDeX

SpaDeX is a twin satellite mission developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to mature technologies regarding orbital rendezvous, docking, formation flying, in-space satellite servicing and other proximity operations through two IMS Class-1 (220 kg) satellites launched as auxiliary payloads—the Chaser, SDX01, and the Target, SDX02—placed in a 470-kilometre circular orbit. This cost-effective technology demonstrator built to take forward India’s space operations capabilities was launched onboard ISRO’s PSLV-C60.

Each spacecraft is fitted with indigenous technologies—autonomous rendezvous and docking strategy, inter-satellite communication link (ISL) and GNSS-based Relative Orbit Determination and Propagation (RODP) processor.

POEM-4: Widening Research Scope

The PS4-Orbital Experiment Module (POEM-4), which transforms the rocket’s spent fourth stage into an orbital laboratory, is also part of the PSLV-C60 mission. POEM-4 hosts 24 payloads, including 14 from ISRO/DOS centres and 10 from non-government entities like varsities and startups.

The BGS ARPIT payload is one such experiment and demonstrates the growing interest of students and academia in India’s space explorations. POEM-4 is a kind of platform to carry out experiments on microgravity for three months.

Key Contributions of BGS ARPIT

1. Amateur Radio Communication

BGS ARPIT facilitates global amateur radio satellite services, allowing access to space-based communication for both researchers and hobbyists to experiment with.

2. Student-led Experimentation

The payload has been designed and developed by students for testing and validating in real-time technologies created under academic conditions. This will provide practical insights into space operations. By taking part in the mission, students have demonstrated that they are capable of designing, developing and operationalizing space technologies, which has the potential to inspire future innovators.

Inspiring the Future Generations

The BGS ARPIT payload’s success also demonstrates how important it is to involve students in national space initiatives. Acting as a platform for experimentation and innovation, the SpaDeX mission inspires young minds to pursue careers in STEM fields—science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Beacon for Academic Institutions

The student-led BGS ARPIT payload, which was developed under the guidance of the Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust and the auspices of Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Dr Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, marks a very important milestone in the nation’s space exploration missions. This innovation showcases how academic institutions can meaningfully contribute to India’s space ambitions.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also the Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

