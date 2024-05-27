Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Satish Acharya's caricature 'insulting' Lord Ram, PM Modi sparks outrage; netizens demand cartoonist's arrest

    Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a caricature by renowned cartoonist Satish Acharya stirred up a storm on social media platforms, particularly X, formerly known as Twitter.

    First Published May 27, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

    Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a caricature by renowned cartoonist Satish Acharya stirred up a storm on social media platforms, particularly X, formerly known as Twitter. The caricature depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemingly asking Lord Ram, "Aap Kaun," from within the sacred confines of a temple.

    The caricature sparked significant controversy, drawing criticism from many users who felt that Acharya was "mocking and insulting" both Lord Ram and PM Modi. Calls for the cartoonist to delete the artwork, issue a public apology and be arrested by police officials flooded social media platforms.

    Some individuals even appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah and the Election Commission of India to intervene, especially as the nation approaches the culmination of the Lok Sabha Elections, with vote counting scheduled for June 4, 2024.

    Acharya's cartoon emerged just two days after PM Modi expressed optimism about securing a third term, affirming his belief that he has a divine purpose to fulfill and vowing to persist until that mission is achieved.

    In an exclusive interview with NDTV, PM Modi said it is his duty to serve the people who believe in him. "You will find people who use the vilest abuses (for me), and you will also find people who say nice things. My duty is to ensure that people who express their faith are not hurt or disappointed," he said.

    The Prime Minister added, "Some people may call me crazy, but I have full faith that God has sent me for a purpose. Once the purpose is accomplished, my work will also be done. That is why I have completely dedicated myself to God."

    PM Modi also stated that God inspires him to do a lot of work, but does not reveal any big plans. "He (God) doesn't reveal his cards, he just keeps making me work. And I can't call him directly and ask him what will happen next," he said.

    Here's a look at how netizens reacted to Satish Acharya's latest cartoon:

