Saints hail CM Yogi as the new champion of Sanatan Dharma

The sacred city of Prayagraj, a vital hub of India’s spiritual heritage, is witnessing an unprecedented initiative to promote Sanatan Dharma, led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

CM Yogi’s slogan, “Batenge Toh Katenge” (Division leads to destruction), has received widespread backing from saints across the nation. They have voiced their support, praising the CM as a champion of Sanatan Dharma's revival and its growth in modern times.

They emphasized that the unparalleled scale of Mahakumbh 2025 has been made possible through the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the unwavering dedication of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Large hoardings along the Sangam showcase messages promoting Sanatan Dharma. A massive poster by Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Narendraacharya of Nanij Dham Dakshin Peeth features the bold statement, "Sanatan is peaceful, not weak."

Additionally, various slogans emphasizing Hindu unity and devotion to Sanatan values are inspiring excitement and pride among devotees.

Saints from Dakshin Peeth to Ayodhya Dham have hailed CM Yogi as a "Yug Purush" (visionary leader). Swami Dilip Das Tyagi Maharaj, the chief priest of Shri Ram Vaidehi Temple in Ayodhya Dham and head of the Raghuvansh Sankalp Seva, referred to CM Yogi as a devout and dedicated leader.

Tyagi Maharaj observed that while Uttar Pradesh has had many Chief Ministers, it is under Yogi Adityanath's leadership that a Mahakumbh of such grandeur and scale is being organized for the first time. The Chief Minister's frequent visits to Mahakumbh Nagar reflect his genuine commitment to ensuring the well-being and convenience of the devotees, he added.

According to Tyagi Maharaj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is not only addressing the needs of Uttar Pradesh’s devotees, but also stands second only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his dedication to ensuring the security and seamless organization for pilgrims across the country.

