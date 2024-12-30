Saints hail CM Yogi as the new champion of Sanatan Dharma

The sacred city of Prayagraj, a vital hub of India’s spiritual heritage, is witnessing an unprecedented initiative to promote Sanatan Dharma, led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Saints hail CM Yogi as the new champion of Sanatan Dharma
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 10:46 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

The sacred city of Prayagraj, a vital hub of India’s spiritual heritage, is witnessing an unprecedented initiative to promote Sanatan Dharma, led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

CM Yogi’s slogan, “Batenge Toh Katenge” (Division leads to destruction), has received widespread backing from saints across the nation. They have voiced their support, praising the CM as a champion of Sanatan Dharma's revival and its growth in modern times.

They emphasized that the unparalleled scale of Mahakumbh 2025 has been made possible through the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the unwavering dedication of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Large hoardings along the Sangam showcase messages promoting Sanatan Dharma. A massive poster by Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Narendraacharya of Nanij Dham Dakshin Peeth features the bold statement, "Sanatan is peaceful, not weak." 

Additionally, various slogans emphasizing Hindu unity and devotion to Sanatan values are inspiring excitement and pride among devotees.

Saints from Dakshin Peeth to Ayodhya Dham have hailed CM Yogi as a "Yug Purush" (visionary leader). Swami Dilip Das Tyagi Maharaj, the chief priest of Shri Ram Vaidehi Temple in Ayodhya Dham and head of the Raghuvansh Sankalp Seva, referred to CM Yogi as a devout and dedicated leader.  

Tyagi Maharaj observed that while Uttar Pradesh has had many Chief Ministers, it is under Yogi Adityanath's leadership that a Mahakumbh of such grandeur and scale is being organized for the first time. The Chief Minister's frequent visits to Mahakumbh Nagar reflect his genuine commitment to ensuring the well-being and convenience of the devotees, he added.

According to Tyagi Maharaj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is not only addressing the needs of Uttar Pradesh’s devotees, but also stands second only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his dedication to ensuring the security and seamless organization for pilgrims across the country.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru runner Vinod Sivaraman conquers 161 km marathon in minus 2 degrees in Rajasthan desert vkp

Bengaluru runner Vinod Sivaraman conquers 161 km marathon in minus 2 degrees in Rajasthan desert

CM Yogi leads 'Ek Ho Pura Desh' campaign to drive Mahakumbh preparations

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi leads 'Ek Ho Pura Desh' campaign to drive Mahakumbh preparations

Bengaluru police restrict entry to Nandi Hills on New Year's eve; Tight security in place vkp

Bengaluru police restrict entry to Nandi Hills on New Year's eve; Tight security in place

'Najayaz, against Islam': All India Muslim Jamaat President issues 'Fatwa' against New Year celebrations (WATCH) shk

Najayaz, against Islam: All India Muslim Jamaat President issues 'Fatwa' against New Year celebrations| WATCH

'Some people doubted me, just want to prove them wrong': Nitish Reddy on historic maiden Test hundred shk

'Some people doubted me, just want to prove them wrong': Nitish Reddy on historic maiden Test hundred

Recent Stories

7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE ATG

7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE

7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE ATG

7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE

Gal Gadot OPENS up about life-threatening pregnancy complications, recovery; Read on ATG

Gal Gadot OPENS up about life-threatening pregnancy complications, recovery; Read on

Bengaluru runner Vinod Sivaraman conquers 161 km marathon in minus 2 degrees in Rajasthan desert vkp

Bengaluru runner Vinod Sivaraman conquers 161 km marathon in minus 2 degrees in Rajasthan desert

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...' NTI

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...'

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon