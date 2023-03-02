Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sagardighi Bypoll Result: Congress party's Byron Biswas set to dethrone Trinamool Congress

    Even though the trend shows the Trinamool Congress staring at a setback on the West Bengal seat, it has still not lost faith. The Congress, meanwhile, is already celebrating  

    Sagardighi bypoll counting of votes live updates leads and results winner Trinamool Congress
    Even as the counting of votes continues in the three northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura, all eyes are on the verdict unfolding in Sagardighi in Murshidabad, West Bengal. The bypoll to this seat was necessitated due to the death of three-time Trinamool MLA and minister Subrata Saha.

    The latest trends from counting votes in Sagardighi currently show the Congress candidate Byron Biswas leading by nearly 2,000. 

    Even though the trends show the Trinamool Congress staring at a setback, it has still not lost faith. 

    A total of 1,85,012 votes were cast in the Sagardighi by-election. Among them, the number of female votes was 99,458. Votes from minority communities will have a major impact on today's election results. In the 2021 elections, the voter turnout in Sagardighi Assembly was 78.87 per cent. This year it has decreased to 75.18 per cent. There are about 80,000 Hindu votes in the 11 village panchayats of the assembly constituency. Political parties claim that the absence of about 25,000 migrant workers from the Sagardighi assembly constituency in this election will have a major impact on the results. Apart from some scattered incidents, the voting phase of the Sagardighi by-election was completed freely and peacefully

    Earlier in the day, Trinamool candidate Debashis Banerjee said that even if he is confident about the victory, the margin may decrease. He said, "Even if we win, our margin will decrease a lot. The gap can be as high as 15,000." 

    However, Congress candidate Byron Biswas said, "This time, Trinamool will have surprising results in the panchayats. Minority areas voted very well. The margin of victory shall, in no case, be less than 20,000. We are going to open the account in the assembly in the by-election."

    This time Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CPM State Secretary Mohammad Salim were not seen on the same stage, but both camps claimed that the Left-Congress understanding is much stronger at the local level this time. The Congress candidate needs a minimum of 50,000 votes to win. They received 36,000 votes in the last election. The BJP, however, has claimed that whichever party wins, it will remain in second place. 

